5 broken Agent duos for fast rank up in Valorant

Strong performance and effective utilization of agent abilities are necessary to rank up faster in Valorant, but having a partner can increase the efficiency severalfold.

Riot Games’ first-person shooter Valorant is one of the most played Esports games in the world. With the perfect balance between agent-based tactical gameplay and weapon-based skilled gunplay, Valorant has proven to be one of the best competitive games.

Ranking up in the game requires understanding an agent’s abilities and working together with teammates.

Valorant Agent duos for easily ranking up quickly

Valorant has over 15 agents with unique abilities who can work in sync with others to provide a strong defense or a sharp attack while throwing the opponents in chaos.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/8wTFsBrG3d — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 20, 2021

Here are the five best agent duos effective at ranking up easily:

1) Sova and Jett

Sova is perhaps the most efficient agent in gathering information. His abilities are tailored to clear out the angles and spots of anyone who is at the site. Pairing with Jett, a deadly dualist known for her fast movement, the duo has the potential to get the jump on opponents in Valorant.

Sova can easily recon a location to find out the angles opponents are holing, followed by Jett, who can then dash in and kill before opponents have an opportunity to change location or even react.

2) Skye and Reyna

In many ways, Skye and Reyna’s combination is similar to the previously mentioned Initiator Dualist combination. However, instead of gathering information, Skye can work as a distraction. Her Trailblazer and Guiding Light can easily stun a single or a group of opponents while Reyna moves in for the kill.

3) Omen and Jett

Omen and Jett could be some of the most effective duos taking over the site. With Jett’s dash and omen’s Shrouded Step, the agents can utilize their movement and smoke to spread utter chaos among the defenders. Furthermore, Omen can use his Paranoia in a lane, following which Jett can dash in and care for the stunned opponents.

4) Cypher and Sage

While Cypher and Sage might not be as effective in an offensive role as the previously mentioned duos, they can hold the site down extremely well. On its own, a Cypher main can easily hold a site. But pairing it with Sage, whose Slow Orb and Barrier Orb are quite effective, can completely block a site.

Furthermore, Cypher can easily detect any flanking attempt on the attacker's side, while Sage can easily cover other entries to prevent backstabbing.

5) Killjoy and Skye

Killjoy and Skye might seem like an unconventional duo, but if used properly, the duo can be extremely effective in matches. Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Turret are generally used to gather information, similar to Skye’s Trailblazer and Guiding Light. Having Killjoy and Skye working in synergy can bring in information and put the opponent at a disadvantage.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen