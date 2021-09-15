Valorant Sova Guide: Best Recon Bolt lineups on new map Fracture

Valorant recently received its Episode 3 Act 2 update, bringing a brand new map called Fracture along with it. The map’s unique nature has already made it a favorite among players.

What makes the map so different is its H-shaped layout and placement of both attackers and defenders. The attackers have the option to start in the top or bottom half of the map, while the defenders are placed right in the middle.

What happened at this radianite test site? Pack some snacks, pick up your queue partners, and let us know what you discover on Fracture. pic.twitter.com/hncw31swBc — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 9, 2021

Fracture as a Valorant map is quite big, and requires a lot of intel to strategize. Having said that, Sova is a great pick to play on Fracture.

Sova Recon Bolt lineups for Valorant’s new map Fracture

Sova’s recon abilities and hunting background make him a must-have in some maps, and Fracture is no different. Using his Recon Bolts, Sova can gather useful live intel, which the team can use to gain the upper hand.

Below are some of the Sova Recon Bolt lineups that Valorant players can use on Fracture:

A Hall Recon bolt from the box near A Site

A Hall lineup for Sova Recon Bolt on Valorant's new map Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to stand next to the box at the end of the A Hall to get info on opponents. By placing the crosshair on an intersecting line on the poster which says “LESS TALKING”, players can launch their Recon Bolt with a full charge. This will reveal every player standing in the A Hall.

A Dish wall-bang lineup

A Dish lineup for Sova Recon Bolt on Valorant's new map Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

For this, players need to stand on the left-hand side pillar at the end of the A Dish ramp. After aiming at the intersection of the dish and the rope falling on the right, players need to shoot their Recon Bolt at full charge. With this lineup, they can gain instant intel for A Dish wall-bang.

A Gate near CT Spawn from A Dish

CT Spawn lineup for Sova Recon Bolt on Valorant's new map Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to stand on the right side of the A Dish ramp. From there, they need to aim towards the other side, at the lower right bottom of the plank with one bounce. The Recon Bolt will land directly behind the A Gate and reveal the positions of opponents.

B Tree from B Site

A Tree from site lineup for Sova Recon Bolt on Valorant's new map Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup is great for getting intel on opponents standing at B Tree. Players need to stand at the right-hand corner of the deep B Site stair. They must aim at the tip of the tree and shoot with half bar charge. This lineup will provide intel on almost everyone standing near B Tree.

B Site Recon Bolt from B Link

B Site retake lineup for Sova Recon Bolt on Valorant's new map Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

While standing on the right side of the B Link gate, players need to aim at the left-hand side of the CCTV camera. The wall must be in contact with the camera's right side.

Once the lineup is done, players will need to shoot the arrow at full charge to land it on the B Site. This arrow will give enough information about the opponents present on site.

