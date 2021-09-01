5 unique features in new Valorant map Fracture includes exposing players to Mirror Earth Kingdom

Valorant is introducing its seventh map, Fracture in Episode 3 Act 2 with some unique features, revealing more about the Mirrorverse theory.

After multiple teasers, players will get a new map to play in Valorant. However, this time players will get a new experience in Fracture due to its unique design and features present all over the map.

Fracture also has certain references to the Valorant’s Mirrorverse theory and exposes the players to the Mirror Earth Kingdom.

Fracture Trailer is LIVE! Click the link below to watch! https://t.co/iw1LeG1ait pic.twitter.com/CHGkVDcVNk — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 1, 2021

Fracture is split into two sides with contrasting environments. The A Site of the map is set up in an abandoned and deserted environment, whereas the B site is full of greenery and foliage. This makes the map more interesting and stands out from the designing perspective.

5 unique features of Valorant seventh map, Fracture

5) H-shape layout design

Fracture is designed in a H-shape layout (Image via Riot Games)

Fracture sets itself apart from the other six Valorant maps due to its H-shape layout design. Joe Lansford, Valorant’s level designer, revealed that the H-shape layout was set as the core footprint of the map. While other features of it went through a lot of changes, the layout remained the same, which sets the map different from others.

4) Defender Spawn is present in the middle of the map

Having a defender spawn in the middle of the map, with attackers spawning at both sites, has never been seen before in Valorant. Defenders will face the attackers, coming from both sides, which can make defending difficult for the players. However, the players can make it possible to make the situation flip with their strategies.

3) Ziplines run under the map to connect front and back

Previously on maps like Split and Icebox, ziplines have been one of the unique features of the map. However, in Fracture, the ziplines are running under the map and connecting both the front and back sites of the map.

The ziplines in Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

2) First map with interactive narrative objects

Fracture is the first map in Valorant where interactive narrative objects have been introduced. These objects have strong connections to Valorant’s Mirrorverse lore theory. The map allows players to question and explore more about the Mirror Earth Kingdom and the Mirror Agents who were first introduced in the Duality cinematic.

1) Reveals more about the Mirror Earth Kingdom and the Mirrorverse lore theory

After the Duality cinematic, this will be the first time players will be directly exposed to the Mirrorverse. Fracture exposes the players to the Mirror Earth Kingdom and the existence of twin Earth. Certain features of the map have made Valorant fans question past events, including the conflict between the two Kingdoms. Fracture dives more into the Valorant’s Mirrorverse theory.

