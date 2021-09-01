Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass: Release date and what we know so far

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 will bring a new battlepass consisting of new weapon skins, player cards, sprays and more in-game cosmetics.

Valorant follows a battlepass system in every act, like many other games. A battlepass consists of 50 Tiers with an Epilogue. Each tier has a reward, which can be earned through experience (XP) and constantly grinding the game. The battlepass consists of both paid and free rewards for the players.

Players can get all the rewards by buying the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 at the cost of 1,000 Valorant Points. Else, they will only receive one free item in every 5 tiers of the battlepass.

Apart from the new battlepass, the players will also receive a new map, Fracture, in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 which dives more into the Valorant’s multiverse lore theory.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass release date

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will be released on September 8, 2021, with new and exciting rewards for the players.

This will be the first-ever battlepass in Valorant to have weapon skins for all the three weapons - Phantom, Vandal and Operator. It also consists of sprays and player cards inspired by some of the popular memes created by the Valorant community.

Furthermore, the developers have added player cards to create a player card series for Map Schema, Weapon Manufacturer Schema, and Versus cards.

Once the new battlepass drops, players can grind the game to earn more XPs to finish off the tiers. After completing every tier, they will get a new reward like player card, spray, gun buddy or a weapon skin. Players need to buy the battlepass to get all the items.

There will be a few free items like gun buddies, player cards, and sprays. Players won’t get weapon skins for free, except for the sidearm weapon skin in the 50th tier. Like the previous battlepasses, this time in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass players will get a ghost skin after they finish off all the 50 tiers of the battlepass.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will be exciting for players to unlock more new in-game cosmetic items along with a new map in the act.

