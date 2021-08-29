Create
Notifications
×

Valorant weapon guide 2021

Valorant Weapon cost and damage guide (Image by Riot Games)
Valorant Weapon cost and damage guide (Image by Riot Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Aug 29, 2021, 12:59 AM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

As a first-person shooter game, weapons play a massive role in any Valorant match, and a player must understand which weapon to buy and how to play them.

Riot Games’ competitive FPS esports balances the ability-based tactical gameplay with weapon-based skill gunplay. Understanding a weapon can enable the player to dominate opponents by choosing the right weapon for each situation.

As a player becomes familiar with a certain weapon, he can understand the weapon’s range, damage and recoil, and movement speed and thus become unstoppable.

The different weapons in Valorant

Valorant has a total of 17 unique weapons, sorted into six categories based upon their function. Valorant also has a melee weapon available by default. It is to be noted that all weapon skins available for purchase are purely cosmetic and do not affect the stats by any means.

Here are the weapons in Valorant with their stats and pricing.

Sidearm

There are a total of five unique sidearms, which are equipped to the secondary slot. The Classic is provided to every player at the start of each round, and players can opt to buy and replace it with other sidearms. While sidearms aren’t great as a primary weapon, they are effective enough to pull through an eco round.

NameCostHeadshot DamageBody DamageLeg Damage
Classic¤ 078 - 6626 - 2222 - 18
Shorty¤ 20036 - 912 - 310 -2
Frenzy¤ 45078 - 6326 - 2122 - 17
Ghost¤ 500105 - 8830 - 2526 - 21
Sheriff¤ 800160 - 14555 - 5047 - 43

SMG

Valorant has two SMGs. Spectre is a go-to choice for players with a tight economy. While it is not as destructive as a rifle, SMGs can certainly get the job done.

Name

Cost

Headshot Damage

Body Damage

Leg Damage

Stinger

¤ 950

67 - 62

27 - 25

23 - 21

Spectre

¤ 1600

78 - 66

26 - 22

22 - 18

Rifle

Valorant includes four automatic rifles. Among the rifles, Phantom and Vandal are the most common picks during a full-buy round. They are effective in taking on a fight and are versatile from all ranges.

Name

Cost

Headshot Damage

Body Damage

Leg Damage

Bulldog

¤ 2050

116

35

30

Guardian

¤ 2250

195

65

49

Phantom

¤ 2900

156 - 124

39 - 31

33 - 26

Vandal

¤ 2900

156

39

33

Shotgun

Valorant players have a pick between two shotguns in the game. While based on numbers, the shotguns might seem much weaker than any other weapon, they have a damage multiplayer, due to which shotguns can be one of the most destructive weapons.

Name

Cost

Headshot Damage

Body Damage

Leg Damage

Bucky

¤ 850

44 - 18

22 - 9

19 - 8

Judge

¤ 1850

34 - 20

17 - 10

14 - 9

Heavy

LMGs or Heavy are bulky weapons with reduced mobility. However, with its large magazine size and relatively low recoil, Heavys is perfect for holding an entry.

Name

Cost

Headshot Damage

Body Damage

Leg Damage

Ares

¤ 1550

72 - 67

30 - 28

25 - 23

Odin

¤ 3200

95 - 77

38 - 31

32 - 26

Sniper

There are two distinct sniper weapons. While Marshal is the budget choice, Operator is a no-holds-bar destructive weapon. The snipers can kill an opponent with a single shot, but they are vulnerable during their extended reload.

Name

Cost

Headshot Damage

Body Damage

Leg Damage

Marshal

¤ 950

202

101

85

Operator

¤ 4700

255

150

127

Players can buy weapons with the credits earned during a match and utilize the weapons accordingly.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी