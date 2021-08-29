Valorant weapon guide 2021

As a first-person shooter game, weapons play a massive role in any Valorant match, and a player must understand which weapon to buy and how to play them.

Riot Games’ competitive FPS esports balances the ability-based tactical gameplay with weapon-based skill gunplay. Understanding a weapon can enable the player to dominate opponents by choosing the right weapon for each situation.

As a player becomes familiar with a certain weapon, he can understand the weapon’s range, damage and recoil, and movement speed and thus become unstoppable.

The different weapons in Valorant

Valorant has a total of 17 unique weapons, sorted into six categories based upon their function. Valorant also has a melee weapon available by default. It is to be noted that all weapon skins available for purchase are purely cosmetic and do not affect the stats by any means.

Here are the weapons in Valorant with their stats and pricing.

Sidearm

There are a total of five unique sidearms, which are equipped to the secondary slot. The Classic is provided to every player at the start of each round, and players can opt to buy and replace it with other sidearms. While sidearms aren’t great as a primary weapon, they are effective enough to pull through an eco round.

Name Cost Headshot Damage Body Damage Leg Damage Classic ¤ 0 78 - 66 26 - 22 22 - 18 Shorty ¤ 200 36 - 9 12 - 3 10 -2 Frenzy ¤ 450 78 - 63 26 - 21 22 - 17 Ghost ¤ 500 105 - 88 30 - 25 26 - 21 Sheriff ¤ 800 160 - 145 55 - 50 47 - 43

SMG

Valorant has two SMGs. Spectre is a go-to choice for players with a tight economy. While it is not as destructive as a rifle, SMGs can certainly get the job done.

Name Cost Headshot Damage Body Damage Leg Damage Stinger ¤ 950 67 - 62 27 - 25 23 - 21 Spectre ¤ 1600 78 - 66 26 - 22 22 - 18

Rifle

Valorant includes four automatic rifles. Among the rifles, Phantom and Vandal are the most common picks during a full-buy round. They are effective in taking on a fight and are versatile from all ranges.

Name Cost Headshot Damage Body Damage Leg Damage Bulldog ¤ 2050 116 35 30 Guardian ¤ 2250 195 65 49 Phantom ¤ 2900 156 - 124 39 - 31 33 - 26 Vandal ¤ 2900 156 39 33

Shotgun

Valorant players have a pick between two shotguns in the game. While based on numbers, the shotguns might seem much weaker than any other weapon, they have a damage multiplayer, due to which shotguns can be one of the most destructive weapons.

Name Cost Headshot Damage Body Damage Leg Damage Bucky ¤ 850 44 - 18 22 - 9 19 - 8 Judge ¤ 1850 34 - 20 17 - 10 14 - 9

Heavy

LMGs or Heavy are bulky weapons with reduced mobility. However, with its large magazine size and relatively low recoil, Heavys is perfect for holding an entry.

Name Cost Headshot Damage Body Damage Leg Damage Ares ¤ 1550 72 - 67 30 - 28 25 - 23 Odin ¤ 3200 95 - 77 38 - 31 32 - 26

Sniper

There are two distinct sniper weapons. While Marshal is the budget choice, Operator is a no-holds-bar destructive weapon. The snipers can kill an opponent with a single shot, but they are vulnerable during their extended reload.

Name Cost Headshot Damage Body Damage Leg Damage Marshal ¤ 950 202 101 85 Operator ¤ 4700 255 150 127

Players can buy weapons with the credits earned during a match and utilize the weapons accordingly.

