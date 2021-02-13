Create
Valorant weapon skins: Price guide for Night Market

Image By Riot Games
Image By Riot Games
Suryadeepto Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 13 Feb 2021, 00:14 IST
Feature
Valorant has added multiple weapon skins as individuals and as a bundle within its first year.

With a recent announcement of the revamped Night Market, players are eager to buy their favorite weapon skin. However, the price of a weapon skin can vary quite a bit.

The weapon skins of Valorant can be categorized into price tiers based on its Valorant Point Price range. However, some weapon skins are not purchasable through the in-game store.

These skins include the battle pass collections as well as the agent signature skins. There are a total of five distinctive price tiers.

Valorant Weapon skin collections

Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Avalanche Collection (NA)

  • Avalanche Classic (1,275 VP)
  • Avalanche Spectre (1,275 VP)
  • Avalanche Phantom (1,275 VP)
  • Avalanche Vandal (1,275 VP)
  • Avalanche Marshal (1,275 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike
Aristocrat Collection (NA)

  • Aristocrat Sheriff (1,275 VP)
  • Aristocrat Stinger (1,275 VP)
  • Aristocrat Bulldog (1,275 VP)
  • Aristocrat Vandal (1,275 VP)
  • Aristocrat Ares (1,275 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Convex Collection (NA)

  • Convex Sheriff (875 VP)
  • Convex Judge (875 VP)
  • Convex Spectre (875 VP)
  • Convex Bulldog (875 VP)
  • Convex Operator (857 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Galleria Collection (NA)

  • Galleria Classic (875 VP)
  • Galleria Bucky (875 VP)
  • Galleria Guardian (875 VP)
  • Galleria Phantom (875 VP)
  • Galleria Marshal (875 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Luxe Collection (NA)

  • Luxe Ghost (875 VP)
  • Luxe Judge (875 VP)
  • Luxe Spectre (875 VP)
  • Luxe Vandal (875 VP)
  • Luxe Operator (875 VP)
  • Luxe Knife (1,750 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Rush Collection (NA)

  • Rush Frenzy (875 VP)
  • Rush Judge (875 VP)
  • Rush Bulldog (875 VP)
  • Rush Phantom (875 VP)
  • Rush Ares (875 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Sakura Collection (NA)

  • Sakura Classic (875 VP)
  • Sakura Sheriff (875 VP)
  • Sakura Stinger (875 VP)
  • Sakura Vandal (875 VP)
  • Sakura Ares (875 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Prime Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Prime Classic (1,775 VP)
  • Prime Spectre (1,775 VP)
  • Prime Guardian (1,775 VP)
  • Prime Vandal (1,775 VP)
  • Prime Axe (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Sovereign Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Sovereign Ghost (1,775 VP)
  • Sovereign Stinger (1,775 VP)
  • Sovereign Guardian (1,775 VP)
  • Sovereign Marshal (1,775 VP)
  • Sovereign Sword (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Prism Collection (5,100 VP)

  • Prism Ghost (1,275 VP)
  • Prism Spectre (1,275 VP)
  • Prism Phantom (1,275 VP)
  • Prism Operator (1,275 VP)
  • Prism Ares (1,275 VP)
  • Prism Knife (2,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Prism II Collection (2,930 VP)

  • Prism II Sheriff (875 VP)
  • Prism II Shorty (875 VP)
  • Prism II Bucky (875 VP)
  • Prism II Stinger (875 VP)
  • Prism II Vandal (875 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Elderflame Collection (9,900 VP)

  • Elderflame Frenzy (2,475 VP)
  • Elderflame Judge (2,475 VP)
  • Elderflame Vandal (2,475 VP)
  • Elderflame Operator (2,475 VP)
  • Elderflame Dagger (4,950 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Oni Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Oni Shorty (1,775 VP)
  • Oni Bucky (1,775 VP)
  • Oni Guardian (1,775 VP)
  • Oni Phantom (1,775 VP)
  • Oni Claw (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Nebula Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Nebula Sheriff (1,775 VP)
  • Nebula Guardian (1,775 VP)
  • Nebula Phantom (1,775 VP)
  • Nebula Ares (1,775 VP)
  • Nebula Knife (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Spline Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Spline Classic (1,775 VP)
  • Spline Spectre (1,775 VP)
  • Spline Phantom (1,775 VP)
  • Spline Operator (1,775 VP)
  • Spline Dagger (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Smite Collection (3,500 VP)

  • Smite Classic (875 VP)
  • Smite Judge (875 VP)
  • Smite Odin (875 VP)
  • Smite Phantom (875 VP)
  • Smite Knife (1,750 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Ego Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Ego Ghost (1,775 VP)
  • Ego Stinger (1,775 VP)
  • Ego Guardian (1,775 VP)
  • Ego Vandal (1,775 VP)
  • Ego Knife (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic (1,775 VP)
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Bucky (1,775 VP)
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Spectre (1,775 VP)
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Operator (1,775 VP)
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Baton (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Singularity Collection (8,700 VP)

  • Singularity Sheriff (2,175 VP)
  • Singularity Spectre (2,175 VP)
  • Singularity Phantom (2,175 VP)
  • Singularity Ares (2,175 VP)
  • Singularity Knife (4,350 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Wasteland Collection (4,270 VP)

  • Wasteland Sheriff (1,275 VP)
  • Wasteland Shorty (1,275 VP)
  • Wasteland Spectre (1,275 VP)
  • Wasteland Vandal (1,275 VP)
  • Wasteland Marshal (1,275 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Reaver Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Reaver Sheriff (1,775 VP)
  • Reaver Guardian (1,775 VP)
  • Reaver Vandal (1,775 VP)
  • Reaver Operator (1,775 VP)
  • Reaver Knife (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Sensation Collection (2,930 VP)

  • Sensation Frenzy (875 VP)
  • Sensation Judge (875 VP)
  • Sensation Stinger (875 VP)
  • Sensation Vandal (875 VP)
  • Sensation Odin (875 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Ion Collection (7,100 VP)

  • Ion Sheriff (1,775 VP)
  • Ion Bucky (1,775 VP)
  • Ion Phantom (1,775 VP)
  • Ion Operator (1,775 VP)
  • Ion Energy Sword (3,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Winterwunderland Collection (5,100 VP)

  • Winterwunderland Ghost (1,275 VP)
  • Winterwunderland Phantom (1,275 VP)
  • Winterwunderland Vandal (1,275 VP)
  • Winterwunderland Marshal (1,275 VP)
  • Winterwunderland Candy Cane (2,550 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

BlastX Collection (8,700 VP)

  • BlastX Frenzy (2,175 VP)
  • BlastX Spectre (2,175 VP)
  • BlastX Phantom (2,175 VP)
  • BlastX Odin (2,175 VP)
  • BlastX Knife (4,350 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Horizon Collection (4,270 VP)

  • Horizon Frenzy (1,275 VP)
  • Horizon Spectre (1,275 VP)
  • Horizon Bucky (1,275 VP)
  • Horizon Bulldog (1,275 VP)
  • Horizon Vandal (1,275 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Glitchpop Collection (8,700 VP)

  • Glitchpop Frenzy (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Judge (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Bulldog (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Odin (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Knife (4,350 VP)
Image by Valorant Strike
Image by Valorant Strike

Glitchpop 2.0 Collection (8,700 VP)

  • Glitchpop Classic (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Phantom (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Vandal (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Operator (2,175 VP)
  • Glitchpop Axe (4,350 VP)

The Night Market will be offering players six weapon cosmetic skins at a discount. With the new balances in place, players will certainly be interested in the new Night Market. Compared to the previous Night Market, players are getting a more balanced selection of weapon skins to choose from.

Published 13 Feb 2021, 00:13 IST
Valorant Update Valorant Guide
