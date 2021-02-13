Valorant weapon skins: Price guide for Night Market

Valorant has added multiple weapon skins as individuals and as a bundle within its first year.
With a recent announcement of the revamped Night Market, players are eager to buy their favorite weapon skin. However, the price of a weapon skin can vary quite a bit.
The weapon skins of Valorant can be categorized into price tiers based on its Valorant Point Price range. However, some weapon skins are not purchasable through the in-game store.
These skins include the battle pass collections as well as the agent signature skins. There are a total of five distinctive price tiers.
Valorant Weapon skin collections
Avalanche Collection (NA)
- Avalanche Classic (1,275 VP)
- Avalanche Spectre (1,275 VP)
- Avalanche Phantom (1,275 VP)
- Avalanche Vandal (1,275 VP)
- Avalanche Marshal (1,275 VP)
Aristocrat Collection (NA)
- Aristocrat Sheriff (1,275 VP)
- Aristocrat Stinger (1,275 VP)
- Aristocrat Bulldog (1,275 VP)
- Aristocrat Vandal (1,275 VP)
- Aristocrat Ares (1,275 VP)
Convex Collection (NA)
- Convex Sheriff (875 VP)
- Convex Judge (875 VP)
- Convex Spectre (875 VP)
- Convex Bulldog (875 VP)
- Convex Operator (857 VP)
Galleria Collection (NA)
- Galleria Classic (875 VP)
- Galleria Bucky (875 VP)
- Galleria Guardian (875 VP)
- Galleria Phantom (875 VP)
- Galleria Marshal (875 VP)
Luxe Collection (NA)
- Luxe Ghost (875 VP)
- Luxe Judge (875 VP)
- Luxe Spectre (875 VP)
- Luxe Vandal (875 VP)
- Luxe Operator (875 VP)
- Luxe Knife (1,750 VP)
Rush Collection (NA)
- Rush Frenzy (875 VP)
- Rush Judge (875 VP)
- Rush Bulldog (875 VP)
- Rush Phantom (875 VP)
- Rush Ares (875 VP)
Sakura Collection (NA)
- Sakura Classic (875 VP)
- Sakura Sheriff (875 VP)
- Sakura Stinger (875 VP)
- Sakura Vandal (875 VP)
- Sakura Ares (875 VP)
Prime Collection (7,100 VP)
- Prime Classic (1,775 VP)
- Prime Spectre (1,775 VP)
- Prime Guardian (1,775 VP)
- Prime Vandal (1,775 VP)
- Prime Axe (3,550 VP)
Sovereign Collection (7,100 VP)
- Sovereign Ghost (1,775 VP)
- Sovereign Stinger (1,775 VP)
- Sovereign Guardian (1,775 VP)
- Sovereign Marshal (1,775 VP)
- Sovereign Sword (3,550 VP)
Prism Collection (5,100 VP)
- Prism Ghost (1,275 VP)
- Prism Spectre (1,275 VP)
- Prism Phantom (1,275 VP)
- Prism Operator (1,275 VP)
- Prism Ares (1,275 VP)
- Prism Knife (2,550 VP)
Prism II Collection (2,930 VP)
- Prism II Sheriff (875 VP)
- Prism II Shorty (875 VP)
- Prism II Bucky (875 VP)
- Prism II Stinger (875 VP)
- Prism II Vandal (875 VP)
Elderflame Collection (9,900 VP)
- Elderflame Frenzy (2,475 VP)
- Elderflame Judge (2,475 VP)
- Elderflame Vandal (2,475 VP)
- Elderflame Operator (2,475 VP)
- Elderflame Dagger (4,950 VP)
Oni Collection (7,100 VP)
- Oni Shorty (1,775 VP)
- Oni Bucky (1,775 VP)
- Oni Guardian (1,775 VP)
- Oni Phantom (1,775 VP)
- Oni Claw (3,550 VP)
Nebula Collection (7,100 VP)
- Nebula Sheriff (1,775 VP)
- Nebula Guardian (1,775 VP)
- Nebula Phantom (1,775 VP)
- Nebula Ares (1,775 VP)
- Nebula Knife (3,550 VP)
Spline Collection (7,100 VP)
- Spline Classic (1,775 VP)
- Spline Spectre (1,775 VP)
- Spline Phantom (1,775 VP)
- Spline Operator (1,775 VP)
- Spline Dagger (3,550 VP)
Smite Collection (3,500 VP)
- Smite Classic (875 VP)
- Smite Judge (875 VP)
- Smite Odin (875 VP)
- Smite Phantom (875 VP)
- Smite Knife (1,750 VP)
Ego Collection (7,100 VP)
- Ego Ghost (1,775 VP)
- Ego Stinger (1,775 VP)
- Ego Guardian (1,775 VP)
- Ego Vandal (1,775 VP)
- Ego Knife (3,550 VP)
Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection (7,100 VP)
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic (1,775 VP)
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Bucky (1,775 VP)
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Spectre (1,775 VP)
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Operator (1,775 VP)
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Baton (3,550 VP)
Singularity Collection (8,700 VP)
- Singularity Sheriff (2,175 VP)
- Singularity Spectre (2,175 VP)
- Singularity Phantom (2,175 VP)
- Singularity Ares (2,175 VP)
- Singularity Knife (4,350 VP)
Wasteland Collection (4,270 VP)
- Wasteland Sheriff (1,275 VP)
- Wasteland Shorty (1,275 VP)
- Wasteland Spectre (1,275 VP)
- Wasteland Vandal (1,275 VP)
- Wasteland Marshal (1,275 VP)
Reaver Collection (7,100 VP)
- Reaver Sheriff (1,775 VP)
- Reaver Guardian (1,775 VP)
- Reaver Vandal (1,775 VP)
- Reaver Operator (1,775 VP)
- Reaver Knife (3,550 VP)
Sensation Collection (2,930 VP)
- Sensation Frenzy (875 VP)
- Sensation Judge (875 VP)
- Sensation Stinger (875 VP)
- Sensation Vandal (875 VP)
- Sensation Odin (875 VP)
Ion Collection (7,100 VP)
- Ion Sheriff (1,775 VP)
- Ion Bucky (1,775 VP)
- Ion Phantom (1,775 VP)
- Ion Operator (1,775 VP)
- Ion Energy Sword (3,550 VP)
Winterwunderland Collection (5,100 VP)
- Winterwunderland Ghost (1,275 VP)
- Winterwunderland Phantom (1,275 VP)
- Winterwunderland Vandal (1,275 VP)
- Winterwunderland Marshal (1,275 VP)
- Winterwunderland Candy Cane (2,550 VP)
BlastX Collection (8,700 VP)
- BlastX Frenzy (2,175 VP)
- BlastX Spectre (2,175 VP)
- BlastX Phantom (2,175 VP)
- BlastX Odin (2,175 VP)
- BlastX Knife (4,350 VP)
Horizon Collection (4,270 VP)
- Horizon Frenzy (1,275 VP)
- Horizon Spectre (1,275 VP)
- Horizon Bucky (1,275 VP)
- Horizon Bulldog (1,275 VP)
- Horizon Vandal (1,275 VP)
Glitchpop Collection (8,700 VP)
- Glitchpop Frenzy (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Judge (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Bulldog (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Odin (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Knife (4,350 VP)
Glitchpop 2.0 Collection (8,700 VP)
- Glitchpop Classic (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Phantom (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Vandal (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Operator (2,175 VP)
- Glitchpop Axe (4,350 VP)
The Night Market will be offering players six weapon cosmetic skins at a discount. With the new balances in place, players will certainly be interested in the new Night Market. Compared to the previous Night Market, players are getting a more balanced selection of weapon skins to choose from.Published 13 Feb 2021, 00:13 IST