Valorant weapon skins: Price guide for Night Market

Valorant has added multiple weapon skins as individuals and as a bundle within its first year.

With a recent announcement of the revamped Night Market, players are eager to buy their favorite weapon skin. However, the price of a weapon skin can vary quite a bit.

The weapon skins of Valorant can be categorized into price tiers based on its Valorant Point Price range. However, some weapon skins are not purchasable through the in-game store.

These skins include the battle pass collections as well as the agent signature skins. There are a total of five distinctive price tiers.

Valorant Weapon skin collections

Avalanche Collection (NA)

Avalanche Classic (1,275 VP)

Avalanche Spectre (1,275 VP)

Avalanche Phantom (1,275 VP)

Avalanche Vandal (1,275 VP)

Avalanche Marshal (1,275 VP)

Aristocrat Collection (NA)

Aristocrat Sheriff (1,275 VP)

Aristocrat Stinger (1,275 VP)

Aristocrat Bulldog (1,275 VP)

Aristocrat Vandal (1,275 VP)

Aristocrat Ares (1,275 VP)

Convex Collection (NA)

Convex Sheriff (875 VP)

Convex Judge (875 VP)

Convex Spectre (875 VP)

Convex Bulldog (875 VP)

Convex Operator (857 VP)

Galleria Collection (NA)

Galleria Classic (875 VP)

Galleria Bucky (875 VP)

Galleria Guardian (875 VP)

Galleria Phantom (875 VP)

Galleria Marshal (875 VP)

Luxe Collection (NA)

Luxe Ghost (875 VP)

Luxe Judge (875 VP)

Luxe Spectre (875 VP)

Luxe Vandal (875 VP)

Luxe Operator (875 VP)

Luxe Knife (1,750 VP)

Rush Collection (NA)

Rush Frenzy (875 VP)

Rush Judge (875 VP)

Rush Bulldog (875 VP)

Rush Phantom (875 VP)

Rush Ares (875 VP)

Sakura Collection (NA)

Sakura Classic (875 VP)

Sakura Sheriff (875 VP)

Sakura Stinger (875 VP)

Sakura Vandal (875 VP)

Sakura Ares (875 VP)

Prime Collection (7,100 VP)

Prime Classic (1,775 VP)

Prime Spectre (1,775 VP)

Prime Guardian (1,775 VP)

Prime Vandal (1,775 VP)

Prime Axe (3,550 VP)

Sovereign Collection (7,100 VP)

Sovereign Ghost (1,775 VP)

Sovereign Stinger (1,775 VP)

Sovereign Guardian (1,775 VP)

Sovereign Marshal (1,775 VP)

Sovereign Sword (3,550 VP)

Prism Collection (5,100 VP)

Prism Ghost (1,275 VP)

Prism Spectre (1,275 VP)

Prism Phantom (1,275 VP)

Prism Operator (1,275 VP)

Prism Ares (1,275 VP)

Prism Knife (2,550 VP)

Prism II Collection (2,930 VP)

Prism II Sheriff (875 VP)

Prism II Shorty (875 VP)

Prism II Bucky (875 VP)

Prism II Stinger (875 VP)

Prism II Vandal (875 VP)

Elderflame Collection (9,900 VP)

Elderflame Frenzy (2,475 VP)

Elderflame Judge (2,475 VP)

Elderflame Vandal (2,475 VP)

Elderflame Operator (2,475 VP)

Elderflame Dagger (4,950 VP)

Oni Collection (7,100 VP)

Oni Shorty (1,775 VP)

Oni Bucky (1,775 VP)

Oni Guardian (1,775 VP)

Oni Phantom (1,775 VP)

Oni Claw (3,550 VP)

Nebula Collection (7,100 VP)

Nebula Sheriff (1,775 VP)

Nebula Guardian (1,775 VP)

Nebula Phantom (1,775 VP)

Nebula Ares (1,775 VP)

Nebula Knife (3,550 VP)

Spline Collection (7,100 VP)

Spline Classic (1,775 VP)

Spline Spectre (1,775 VP)

Spline Phantom (1,775 VP)

Spline Operator (1,775 VP)

Spline Dagger (3,550 VP)

Smite Collection (3,500 VP)

Smite Classic (875 VP)

Smite Judge (875 VP)

Smite Odin (875 VP)

Smite Phantom (875 VP)

Smite Knife (1,750 VP)

Ego Collection (7,100 VP)

Ego Ghost (1,775 VP)

Ego Stinger (1,775 VP)

Ego Guardian (1,775 VP)

Ego Vandal (1,775 VP)

Ego Knife (3,550 VP)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection (7,100 VP)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic (1,775 VP)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Bucky (1,775 VP)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Spectre (1,775 VP)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Operator (1,775 VP)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Baton (3,550 VP)

Singularity Collection (8,700 VP)

Singularity Sheriff (2,175 VP)

Singularity Spectre (2,175 VP)

Singularity Phantom (2,175 VP)

Singularity Ares (2,175 VP)

Singularity Knife (4,350 VP)

Wasteland Collection (4,270 VP)

Wasteland Sheriff (1,275 VP)

Wasteland Shorty (1,275 VP)

Wasteland Spectre (1,275 VP)

Wasteland Vandal (1,275 VP)

Wasteland Marshal (1,275 VP)

Reaver Collection (7,100 VP)

Reaver Sheriff (1,775 VP)

Reaver Guardian (1,775 VP)

Reaver Vandal (1,775 VP)

Reaver Operator (1,775 VP)

Reaver Knife (3,550 VP)

Sensation Collection (2,930 VP)

Sensation Frenzy (875 VP)

Sensation Judge (875 VP)

Sensation Stinger (875 VP)

Sensation Vandal (875 VP)

Sensation Odin (875 VP)

Ion Collection (7,100 VP)

Ion Sheriff (1,775 VP)

Ion Bucky (1,775 VP)

Ion Phantom (1,775 VP)

Ion Operator (1,775 VP)

Ion Energy Sword (3,550 VP)

Winterwunderland Collection (5,100 VP)

Winterwunderland Ghost (1,275 VP)

Winterwunderland Phantom (1,275 VP)

Winterwunderland Vandal (1,275 VP)

Winterwunderland Marshal (1,275 VP)

Winterwunderland Candy Cane (2,550 VP)

BlastX Collection (8,700 VP)

BlastX Frenzy (2,175 VP)

BlastX Spectre (2,175 VP)

BlastX Phantom (2,175 VP)

BlastX Odin (2,175 VP)

BlastX Knife (4,350 VP)

Horizon Collection (4,270 VP)

Horizon Frenzy (1,275 VP)

Horizon Spectre (1,275 VP)

Horizon Bucky (1,275 VP)

Horizon Bulldog (1,275 VP)

Horizon Vandal (1,275 VP)

Glitchpop Collection (8,700 VP)

Glitchpop Frenzy (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Judge (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Bulldog (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Odin (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Knife (4,350 VP)

Glitchpop 2.0 Collection (8,700 VP)

Glitchpop Classic (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Phantom (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Vandal (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Operator (2,175 VP)

Glitchpop Axe (4,350 VP)

The Night Market will be offering players six weapon cosmetic skins at a discount. With the new balances in place, players will certainly be interested in the new Night Market. Compared to the previous Night Market, players are getting a more balanced selection of weapon skins to choose from.