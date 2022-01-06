Valorant Conquerors Champions registrations start today: How to register, tournament format, and more

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is set to return to the forefront of South Asian Valorant with its 2022 edition in January.

The South Asia esports scene landed an opportunity to compete in Valorant Champions Tour 2022 through the 2021 edition of VCC, which was hosted in June - August.

Similarly, the 2022 edition of the tournament will grant two South Asian teams the opportunity to compete in the Split 1 APAC Challenger Playoffs. Thereon, the winner will qualify for the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters, where they will compete against top opposition from all parts of the world.

Players wishing to register for the tournament can find more details below.

Registration details for Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 is South Asia's ticket to one of the biggest stages in competitive Valorant.

While VCC 2021 granted one slot to the winning team, the 2022 edition of the tournament brims with potential, providing the region with two slots for the APAC Challenger Playoffs.

Registration

The South Asian Valorant community can register for Valorant Conquerors Champions 2022 by visiting NODWIN Gaming's website. As of 14:15 IST, 6 January 2022, registrations for VCC 2022 are live.

Format

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will follow a format similar to VCC 2021.

There will be six qualifiers, split between India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. There is also an additional Wildcard qualifier, similar to VCC 2021.

A total of eight teams will qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Group Stage. The winner and runner-up of the tournament will then earn the chance to compete in Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Schedule

The open qualifiers for VCC 2022 is scheduled to begin on 22 January 2022. The tournament's Grand Finals will be held between 25 and 27 February.

Where to watch

Valorant Conquerors Championship will be broadcast live on Loco and Roter, along with NODWIN Gaming's Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Channels.

