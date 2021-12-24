Alter Ego emerge victorious in the TEC Valorant Challenger Series 6 Grand Finals against Action PH

The Esports Club Challenger series returns to the forefront of the Indian Valorant scene with its sixth season in December 2021. Indonesian side Alter Ego have emerged as champions after an engaging Grand Final showdown against Action PH from the Philippines.

The best-of-five series ended with Alter Ego dominating Action PH in consecutive maps, leading to victories in Split, Ascent, and Fracture. The tournament had an overall prize pool of $20,000 with the winning team taking home a cool $10,000.

TEC Challenger Series 6 featured teams from various parts of South Asia and South-East Asia in order to develop competition and crown the most proficient Valorant team from the region. The tournament was carried out in a double elimination format with 4 teams qualifying from each region (SA & SEA).

Alter Ego vs Action PH: The Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series 6 Grand Finals

After losing the Upper Bracket Final against Alter Ego, Action PH descended to the Lower Brackets Final stage. A 2-0 victory against Filipino side Fallen5 helped Action PH qualify for the Grand Final.

Alter Ego successfully claimed the series after a dominant performance throughout the tournament series. After dropping a map against FS Esports in the Upper Bracket quarter-finals, Alter Ego managed to win on every single avenue of the tournament.

Results

Map 1 (Split) - Alter Ego (13-10) Action PH

- Alter Ego (13-10) Action PH Map 2 (Ascent) - Alter Ego (14-12) Action PH

- Alter Ego (14-12) Action PH Map 3 (Fracture) - Alter Ego (13-2) Action PH

In the previous fixture between the two sides, Alter Ego dominated Action PH on Icebox and Bind. Although their rematch witnessed both sides opting for different map picks, Alter Ego was successful in defeating Action PH without dropping a single round.

Alter Ego and Action PH had a close scoreline for the first map. The former converted 6 consecutive rounds in order to earn a major advantage, heading into the second half of the round. However, Action PH attempted a comeback of their own and even managed to collect 10 rounds, providing them with a glimmer of hope for a victory.

The battle on Ascent was, by far, the most engaging one in the finals. Both sides kept going toe to toe, eventually taking the game to overtime. A consecutive round victory helped Alter Ego proceed to Fracture with a 2-0 advantage.

Fracture, being the latest addition to Valorant's competitive pool, certainly has its ups and downs. While the map is fascinating and calls for unconventional strategising, most teams are yet to adapt to the new map. Action PH were helpless as Alter Ego claimed 7 consecutive rounds on the attacker's side to earn them the initial lead.

Alter Ego

Jonathan "naTz" Adiputra

Lastiko "Moji" Reyanick

Muhammad-Ridzuan "3nable" Hazi

Adrian "adrnking" Setiawan

Axel "huliolio" Julio

Kush

deLb

Alter Ego Esports @AlterEgo_IDN



Good game well played, boys! ☝️😁☝️



Terima kasih untuk 'anak magang'



Ditunggu di gh yah *eh



#Alterchamps 🏆The Esports Club Challengers Series 6🏆Good game well played, boys! ☝️😁☝️Terima kasih untuk 'anak magang' @adrnking yang sudah membantu untuk menjadi stand-in pada turnamen ini 😁🤙.Ditunggu di gh yah *eh 🏆The Esports Club Challengers Series 6🏆Good game well played, boys! ☝️😁☝️Terima kasih untuk 'anak magang' @adrnking yang sudah membantu untuk menjadi stand-in pada turnamen ini 😁🤙.Ditunggu di gh yah *eh #Alterchamps https://t.co/I3kSruk8jc

Action PH

modeskiii

tesseract

Philip "Aryu" Vergara

Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

George "Georggyyy" Lachica

