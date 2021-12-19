Valorant guide: Most effective Chamber set-ups on Fracture

Chamber was recruited to the Valorant Protocol to become the 17th agent in the game. Hailing from France, the agent bears the duties of a Sentinel.

Fracture is the most recent addition to Valorant's map pool. After seeing a successful first run at Valorant Champions 2021, Fracture has been proven to offer a lot of potential for strategizing and planned executions.

Chamber's excellent gunplay can prove effective with respect to the structural conditions of Fracture. However, the highlight of his skillset is his Trademark and Rendezvous abilities that enable him to dominate opponents on various parts of the map. This article highlights the most suitable set-ups for Chamber's abilities that players can employ on Fracture.

How to set up Chamber's abilities on Valorant's Fracture

While Chamber may be the most recent addition to the game, his abilities are not entirely new to Valorant.

Chamber's Trademark (C) slow-traps act as a tool for recon. His signature ability, Rendezvous (E), allows him to warp between two fixed locations on the map within a given range. Both abilities enable the agent to carry out the duties of a Sentinel decisively.

Headhunter (Q) hands the agent a weapon similar to Valorant's Sheriff but added ADS. Tour De Force (X) is a majestic Operator with improved mechanics that Chamber can use to fire 5 bullets.

A-site setup

On A-site, one of the signature locations for Chamber's Trademark is at the bottom of the stairs at the bomb site. The trap's location is set to catch attackers entering A-site through A-main.

When entering the site through narrow A-halls, attacker agents have numerous angles that they have to clear, helping Chamber catch enemies off-guard with his traps. A second Trademark can be placed deep in the site to slow down enemies emerging from A-drop.

Spots for Trademark on Valorant's Fracture, A-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chamber can place the first anchor for Rendezvous on top of A-ropes. The second anchor can be placed on top of the box on A-site adjacent to the entrance to A-link. Since the agent needs to be on the same elevation as his ability to activate it, players need to use the first teleport to access the second location before starting the round.

This angle gives the player an advantageous peek over to A-drop and A-main. Chamber can teleport back to safety by reusing that ability.

Chamber teleport locations on Valorant's Fracture, A-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-site setup

The set-up for Chamber's Trademark on B-site can stall entry from both sides of the bomb site.

The first trap can catch any enemy entering through B main, containing them in the narrow chokepoints of the map. The structure of B-main makes it difficult for enemies to retreat safely, allowing Chamber and his teammates to make the most out of the situation.

The second Trademark position could delay enemies entering the B-arcade. Since the ropes to B-tower are another major entry point on the site, the trademark can also be deployed there.

Spots for Trademark on Valorant's Fracture, A-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Rendezvous locations, the ideal spot for Chamber's first teleport anchor is behind B-link walls near the defender's spawn.

The second teleport anchor can be placed above B generator. Chamber can use this sneaky angle to obtain information from both B-main and Arcade and land a couple of shots before teleporting to safety.

When the player repositions, the traps set by the agent on various parts of the map should be able to slow down the enemy until reinforcements arrive.

Chamber teleport locations on Valorant's Fracture, B-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

