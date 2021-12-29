Top 5 Valorant Jett players in 2021

Valorant's enormous growth over the last year has made the Riot's shooter one of the most popular esports titles around the globe. Players have adopted many new strategies and become more efficient in the game this year.

Jett players are a vital part of any team in Valorant. Being the Jett of a team, a player can be the primary sniper for his side, creating space and fragging out for his team. Their performance in the game sometimes determines the outcome of the game.

Best Valorant Jett mains in 2021, who impressed with their gameplays this year

Many players have showcased their skills with Jett this year. Here are the top five players who have dominated almost every time with their unnatural skills:

5) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev of Fnatic is undoubtedly one of the best Jett mains globally. Since joining the European side, he has been magnificent for them. Derke's high game sense helps him adjust to both an aggressive and a defensive nature in the game.

Derke represented his region in the Valorant Champions Tour masters Reykjavik and Valorant Champions 2021. Some critics have written him off ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021, judging by his poor form.

He later shut everyone off with his dominating performance in the tournament, with an ACS of 236.9, the highest in the tournament.

4) Olavo "heat" Marcelo

Olavo "heat" Marcelo is a Brazilian Valorant professional who plays for Vivo Keyd. Heat is one of the most impactful players in his squad.

Being the Jett main of the team, Heat is the primary sniper for his team. He gives the advantage to his team by taking out early frags by picking with his sniper from some unpredictable positions.

Heat has represented his region in the Berlin Masters and Valorant Champions 2021. He was the second-best player in ACS in the Valorant Champions 2021.

3) Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American Valorant professional, currently playing for Team Envy. Yay represented his region with Team Envy in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin and Valorant Champions 2021.

Yay's crisp aim and aggressive playstyle helped him take out early frags and create space for his team. Being the primary sniper of his squad, Yay has been excellent with both Marshal and Operator.

2) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Talking about the Best Valorant players, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is one of the names which comes to almost everyone's mind. Tenz is a Canadian youngster currently playing for North American side Sentinels.

Tenz is known for his audacious plays with snipers and assault rifles in hand. He was the key reason behind Sentinels' domination in the year's first half. The young prodigy has won Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik with Sentinels this year, and Tenz was the MVP of that tournament.

1) Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is a Turkish Valorant professional playing for the European side Acend. cNed has been a crucial part of Acend's success this year and arguably the best player of the year.

He loves to use Operator in the game from some unpredictable positions. His calm and composed nature helps him come out top against his opponents. cNed won the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021 with Acend and became the first-ever world champions of the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha