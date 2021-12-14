Top 5 players at Valorant Champions 2021

The Valorant Champions 2021 has ended, and fans have got their first-ever world champions in the game. Acend claimed the crown in the inaugural season by beating Gambit Esports 3-2 in the Grand Finals last Sunday.

Fans witnessed some great moments and excellent gameplay over the last two weeks, as the top 16 teams from around the globe competed with the dream of becoming Valorant's first-ever world champions. Some players outshone others and helped their team achieve newer heights.

Five players who to outshine others in Valorant Champions 2021

All the pros gave their best at the Valorant Champions 2021. However, some succeeded in surpassing others and helped their teams finish in better positions.

1) Gambit Chronicle

Gambit Esports was the runner-up at the Valorant Champions 2021, playing exceptionally well since the start of the campaign. Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov was their best player throughout the tournament.

Chronicle played multiple roles for his team, including Sova, Killjoy, Skye, and Brimstone. He played 356 rounds in the whole competition and secured 295 kills, the highest in the event, maintaining a 1.29 K/D ratio with an ACS of 236.9.

2) KRU Keznit

KRU Esports was one of the underdogs in the Valorant Champions 2021. The Argentine side surprised everyone by eliminating Sentinels and Fnatic in back-to-back matches.

However, KRU's Angelo "keznit" Mori was the main reason behind their success. He played four agents (Reyna, Raze, Breach, Cypher) in the tournament per his team's requirements and was very influential in these roles.

Keznit played 317 rounds in the event and secured 272 kills by maintaining a 1.15 K/D ratio with an ACS of 246.3.

3) Acend cNed

Acend is the world champion of this year, and Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek was one of the main reasons behind their success. Since the start of the campaign, cNed was one of the most consistent players for the side.

cNed played Jett and Sage in the tournament for his team, depending on the map and opponents. He played 283 rounds and secured 230 frags with a 1.19 K/D ratio and 229.5 ACS.

4) Liquid ScreaM

Team Liquid was knocked out of the competition in the semifinals after losing to Acend. However, the European side was excellent since the start of the mega Valorant event, and Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom led his team from the front.

Scream played only 187 rounds in the tournament, all with Reyna and Jett, and secured 164 kills with a 1.21 K/D ratio and an ACS of 251.8.

5) FNC Derke

After losing to KRU Esports in the quarterfinals, Fnatic was knocked out of the Valorant Champions 2021. However, Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev tried his best to secure a better place for his team.

Derke played with Jett and Raze, registering 200 kills despite playing just 207 rounds with a 1.37 K/D ratio and 278.1 ACS.

Apart from these players, Vivo Keyd's Heat, Cloud9 Blue's Leaf, and Gambit Esports Nats were also excellent at the Valorant Champions 2021.

