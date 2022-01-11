Valorant Neon guide: How to play Agent on Icebox

Neon, the electrifying Duelist from the Philippines, has been recruited as Agent 19 of the Valorant Protocol.

Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant, titled Disruption, is set to introduce the latest Agent with patch 4.0. Enthusiasts from all parts of the world can finally get a first-hand experience with Neon once the update drops on January 11, 2022.

Neon is a quick-footed, offensive Agent equipped with a set of abilities that enhance her mobility and allow her to deal generous amounts of damage to her opponents.

Effectively using Neon's abilities on Valorant's Icebox

Neon is the latest addition to Valorant's roster of Duelists, featuring alongside Jett, Reyna, Raze, Yoru, and Phoenix. As a Duelist, her abilities are well suited towards gaining access to bomb sites.

Additionally, she can deal massive amounts of damage to her opponents and engage in high-speed site retakes with her agility. Let's look at how Neon can use her abilities in both bomb sites on Icebox in Valorant.

Icebox A-site setup for Neon

On the A-site in Icebox, Neon has a few aggressive set-plays that can hit the enemy team by surprise and deny entry into the site.

In the defensive half, players need to position themselves on the generator on A-site with Neon before the round starts.

Neon's relay bolt on Icebox's A-site in Valorant (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon can aggressively jump off the boxes on A-site from the Generator while using her High Gear (E) ability. Users can then use her Relay Bolts (Q) to catch enemies rushing into the site from the lower entrance of A main.

Gamers can also align their crosshair through the gap above the A-nest to send a Relay Bolt (Q) that can stun enemies attempting to peak through A-belt.

Neon can stun enemies on A-Belt by lining her crosshair like this (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

After each aggressive approach with the Relay Bolts, Neon players can engage in a high-speed interaction with either High Gear or Overdrive (X). Both abilities can be difficult to counter due to their agile nature.

Neon can use her Fast Lane (C) ability to gain entry into the bomb site comfortably, from Screens or A-nest.

Icebox B-site setup for Neon

In Icebox, Neon can be effective as a solo agent on B-site due to her ability to switch bomb sites quickly. Defensive abilities like Fast Lane (C) and Relay Bolt (Q) may also come in handy.

At the start of the round, Neon can send a Relay Bolt across B-main while catching enemies who are peeking and the Agents entering Garage.

Neon's Relay Bolt on Icebox's B-site in Valorant (Image via Snapiex/YouTube)

Neon can then use High Gear (E) or Overdrive (X) to go on a killing spree, effectively stopping the attackers in their tracks. This ability also allows gamers to conveniently toggle their attention between both bomb sites by playing in Kitchen and B-Halls.

On the attacking side, Neon's Fast Lane can get easy access into the bomb site, similar to the wall abilities of Phoenix and Viper. The containers on the site make it easier for the Agent to deploy the skills with lineups.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

