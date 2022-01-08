Valorant's upcoming Agent Neon's voice lines highlight rivalry with Jett and other Duelists 

Valorant fans all over the world are excited for the arrival of Episode 4 Act 1, Disruption, which is scheduled to bring various new additions to the game.

Neon, Valorant's upcoming Duelist, is the 19th Agent in the Valorant Protocol and is ready to make her first appearance in Valorant with the release of Patch 4.0.

So far, Valorant's global audience has received information on the agent's skillset along with a few of her in-game specifics.

However, the entire kit for Neon, Valorant's Filipino Agent, is yet to be seen. With the release of some of her voicelines, we get to see a few of the unique voice commands Neon uses against other agents and in various in-game scenarios.

Valorant's latest Agent Neon features voice lines with Jett, Raze, and many more

Matching her ability-toolkit and the lore behind her origins, most of Neon's voicelines have an element of electricity in them.

Additionally, to the joy of Valorant's gaming community in the Philippines, Riot's development team has also included multiple phrases in Filipino. So far, we've gotten to witness a glimpse of Neon's electrying presence in Valorant's various maps.

The newly released voice lines give us a better insight into the Agent's character and the connection she has with other Agents of the Valorant Protocol. The most interesting ones are of Neon conversing with her fellow Duelists.

During the match-start, Neon can be heard saying to an ally Jett,

"Save it, Jett. I'm not racing you. You'd only embarrass yourself."

Neon's round-start voice line with enemy Jett features the line,

"That Jett is all speed, no skill. She is mine."

This suggests that the rivalry Neon has with Jett is probably due to their matching mobility. Neon is also expected to be Riot Games' answer to the dominance Jett has had so far with her mobility.

Shiick @Shiick Also slight note about Neon: she has chats with Astra, Viper, Raze, Killjoy and Jett. Expect the side from those agents soon. It's not in the files as of today. Also slight note about Neon: she has chats with Astra, Viper, Raze, Killjoy and Jett. Expect the side from those agents soon. It's not in the files as of today.

Neon's conversations with a few agents like Raze, Astra, Killjoy, Viper, Sage, Cypher, Chamber, and Skye also receive voice lines in-game. We also get an insight on Neon's relationship with Sage through their composed conversations.

During the match-start with an ally Sage, Neon comments,

"I know, Sage. Don't hurt myself. But it's a gunfight, so no promises."

So far, Neon has only a single released voice line with Viper, which says,

"Oh, my nanay's adobo? You're uh...welcome."

While the background of their relationship is unknown, in this voice line, Viper does something as simple as thanking Neon for a taste of Adobo, a Filipino delicacy.

Additionally, Neon has brief voicelines with Agents like Yoru, KAY/O, and Brimstone.

Neon commends Brimstone and hints at his background story by saying,

"Let's go, Brim! Ex-kingdom represent!"

An enemy KAY/O gets an aggressive response at round-start from Neon who comments,

"I'm gonna fry that bot."

To Yoru, Neon makes an interesting remark during round-start, as she says,

"That Yoru looks pissed all the time. Honestly, it's impressive."

In addition to several other voice lines pertaining to Agent conversations, a few situational voice lines for the Agent have also been released. This includes several in-game scenarios.

The remaining voice lines are expected to arrive soon, with the Agent scheduled to arrive on January 11, 2022.

