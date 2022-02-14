"First goal is to get more experience": BIG's gob b on losing to FunPlus Phoenix at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Day 2 kicked off with the series between BIG and FunPlus Phoenix.

The former started the series with a dominant performance in the first map, Bind, winning 7-13. However, BIG lost pace in the second map, Haven, as FunPlus defeated them 13-8.

In the third map on Split, FPX came out on top 13-11 to seal the comeback win. BIG gave them tough competition in the third map and got the scores close, but unfortunately, they could not pull out the victory.

BIG is seeded to Group A in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1’s Group Stage. The Valorant team didn’t have much success last year but have got another opportunity to prove themselves in 2022.

BIG’s gob b talks about their match against FunPlus Phoenix and their aim for Valorant Champions Tour 2022

After their defeat against FunPlus Phoenix on Day 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1, Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports talked to BIG’s Valorant professional player and IGL (In-Game Leader), Fatih “gob b” Dayik, about the match and their objectives for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Q: BIG started the series with a massive win over FunPlus Phoenix on the first map. However, they lost the second and third maps. What went wrong for the team to lose the entire series?

BIG gob b: For Haven, I can say that we lost the eco round, which is almost impossible to lose. One of our players got killed by a classic in a duel. After this round, we would have led 5-1 or something, and we would have been in good shoes with more money, but then, some individual mistakes.

I think we had a good understanding of how to play the map, and then, on the CT side, they had an excellent plan, and I think they were really well prepared, and this map went to them. I can say.

I also think there are a few individual mistakes here and there from both teams. It was a back-and-forth scenario, and I think we could have won, and it was very close, a lot of one-on-ones, and that was basically the two maps we lost.

Q: In the third map, Split, you were seen playing Sage. However, you usually play Sova and Breach in the official Valorant Champions Tour matches. Any particular reason or logic behind picking her today?

BIG gob b: Yeah, there was some logic behind it. I think the reason was that we tried to play something new and tried this Agent out. It felt very good.

We had a little bit of new energy when playing, and in the end, we felt that we could play this strategy more. But yeah, of course, my Breach is strong, and we missed it a little bit for sure.

Q: Last year’s Valorant Champions Tour wasn’t great for BIG as the team couldn’t make a huge impact in the tournament or make it to any majors. But you guys have the chance again in 2022. What goals and objectives have you and the team set at the VCT 2022?

BIG gob b: We’re trying to maintain ourselves in the EMEA, so we will try to win as many games as we can. We are also here to learn and get stronger week on week, and, of course, we would have liked to win the first game, but we were a little unlucky. But overall, the first goal is to stay in the league, surprise teams, and get much better and more experienced.

Q: Considering that, what are some major improvements and changes brought to the team for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 compared to the last year?

BIG gob b: I think the two new players bring a lot of new blood and hunger to us. We worked very hard for six months, and the reason that worked was that we managed to play a big tournament and we had a good run.

It was basically just hard work, and the new players obviously brought a lot of firepower with them, so hard work and firepower combined helped us get where we are right now.

Q: The EMEA was the dominant region last year, especially in the Valorant Champions 2021. The region and its teams have set high competitive standards for themselves. Which sides do you think are your biggest rivals from the region?

BIG gob b: Yes, I think the teams who will give us a hard time will be Team Liquid, Gambit Esports, and Acend. I think every team besides these three will have to fight hard against each other. Not only against us but versus everyone.

Every team can win against the other. I think the Turkish teams and the CIS Valorant sides are strong, so yeah, it is a packed region, and I think we are fortunate to be one of these teams. We hope to catch up to stronger teams like Acend, Team Liquid, and Gambit Esports.

Edited by Ravi Iyer