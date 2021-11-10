Valorant player showcases useful sniping position in Icebox with Sage

Riot Games’ first-person hero shooter Valorant is one of the most popular esports games in the world. The mix of ability-based tactical gameplay and weapon-based skilled gunplay, paired with balanced monetization and interesting cosmetics makes it one of the most popular games across the world.

In a recent post on Reddit, a Valorant player discovered an interesting position to snipe from in the A rafter of Icebox, from where he has a clear line of sight to the attacker’s entry into the A site. He reached the position using Sage’s Barrier Orb. Let’s take a deeper look at it.

Valorant player discoverers interesting sniping position in Icebox with Sage

In Valorant, agent selection and weapon selection both play crucial parts in a match. The game offers a vast selection of agents with varied abilities, and they are divided into four roles based on their playstyle.

Sage is a sentinel agent. With her Healing Orbs, she can heal herself or her teammates after being partially injured. And with her ultimate resurrection, she can bring back any downed teammates and help turn the tide of the match.

A recent Reddit post in subreddit r/VALORANT by Redditor u/the_bu**hole_theif showcases an interesting sniping location on the A site of Icebox, which he reaches using Sage’s Barrier Orb.

He jumps from A rafters and places a barrier from A rafters to A site, intersecting A nest. Due to this, he is placed on top of the barrier, and since it’s intersected, it already forms above the ground. This way, he reaches an elevated position atop A nest, from where he has a clear line of sight to the Attacker’s entry in A site. A skilled player with an operator can easily defend the entire A site from this location.

While the location is an interesting find, and a good sniper can easily take down an entire team from there, it also has some disadvantages. The perching location completely exposes the player, and an equally good player can easily take him down from Attacker’s entry. Furthermore, reaching this location utilizes the barrier orb, leaving the player exposed for future needs.

Nevertheless, it’s an interesting find, and can be useful in a specific situation during a match of Valorant.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee