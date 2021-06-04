The importance of Icebox in Valorant

Icebox has become one of the most important maps in the Valorant competitive scenario.

Since its release in June 2020, Valorant developers have made ample changes to the game along with the introduction of new maps and agents. The Icebox Map was added to Valorant in October 2020.

Since its introduction, Icebox has received mixed reactions from players. Many players even termed the map as the 'worst map' in Valorant. However, Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek and very few players always believed that Icebox is the secret treasure of Valorant and some recent scenarios are suggesting that they were right.

But what makes Icebox Valorant's most important map? In this article we will discuss this in a brief.

What made Icebox Valorant's most important map:

1) Comfortable for few

As the map is still very much complicated for many teams, the team with a good Icebox map gameplay, surely have a great advantage over their oppositions. In Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik Icebox wasselected 8 times by the teams with the third-most selected maps in the tournament.

The teams that selected Icebox had the advantage in the tie.

2) More strategic

According to some players, Icebox is the most strategic map in Valorant. With multiple choke points and horizontal and vertical ziplines connecting bridges and tunnels, players need some clear strategy and co-ordination to perform better on this map.

3) Providing new metas

Teams get so many opportunities to try different agent combinations on this map. With different agent combinations, fans can witness some new metas as well.

4) Made Valorant Unique:

For a long time, Valorant was termed as a 'clone' of CS: GO. Icebox has made Valorant unique in nature. The way the map is designed, it gives the opportunity to the players to rely on their agent's abilities more than their gun plays.

Some players might not agree with this fact. However, Icebox already has a big impact on the competitive scenario of Valorant. It will be interesting to see how players remark on this map in the future.

