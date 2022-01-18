Valorant Utility Guide: Mastering site entry on Fracture in Episode 4 Act 1

Valorant has built a reputation for being one of the most actively played FPS titles in the entire world. In 2022, Riot Games introduced a ton of exciting changes through Episode 4 Act 1: Disruption.

Riot Games has introduced several changes to Valorant's gun-mechanics and map-design through Patch 4.0. Since the game's initial release, its developers have been keen to improve the gaming experience and have been active in making changes to the game.

With the introduction of Neon, Valorant has a roster of 18 different Agents that players can use to engage in various modes of gameplay. Constant changes being made to various aspects of gameplay will result in meta changes for each map. With respect to the ongoing Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant, let's take a look at some of the most effective methods to enter the bomb sites on Fracture.

Most effective methods to enter sites on Valorant's Fracture

Fracture is the latest addition to Valorant's competitive map pool. Located in New Mexico, USA, this map introduced several unique features into Valorant, and requires planned executions and fast reactions to potentially decide the winner.

Fracture specializes in quick and unexpected rotations and precise gunplay due to the abundance of entry points within each bomb site. The most popular team compositions on Fracture primarily include Jett or Raze as the Duelist. Breach is a common choice for an Initiator, with Skye also being in demand.

Additionally, teams can choose from Astra, Brimstone, Viper, Cypher, Killjoy and Sage to furnish their lineups on Fracture.

Fracture A-site entry

Breach has a set of abilities that are ideal for gaining control of sites as an Attacker on Fracture. On the A-site, the Agent can initiate the attack by launching a Fault Line that can clear opponents peaking from A-Hall.

Fault Line and Flashpoint lineup for A-Main entry on Fracture (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players also have the option of using the Fault Line in coordination with Flashpoint while entering the site from A-Main, as shown in the image.

Astra or Viper can support the team by using their utilities to cover pivotal vantage points on A-site such as Drop, Link and Rope. This can help the team access the site, forcing the enemies to fall behind and regroup.

Fault Line and Flashpoint lineup for A-Dish entry on Fracture (Image via Sportskeeda)

While entering A-site from Dish, Breach can use his Fault Line to concuss enemies on site, while using his Flashpoint to clear enemies located in A-Rope or A-Link.

Duelists like Jett and Raze are equipped with abilities that promote vertical mobility. Raze's Boombot and Paint Shells can come in handy when clearing certain narrow corners, or in post-plant situations.

Fracture B-site entry

When entering the B-site through B-Main, Defenders have the upper hand as Attackers will be subjected to the narrow chokepoints of B-main. However, Breach is one of the Valorant Agents designed to be effective on Fracture.

Fault Line and Flashpoint lineup for B-Main entry on Fracture (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can deploy Breach's Fault Line and Flashpoint similar to the way seen in the image above. While the Fault Line clears enemies on-site, Flashpoint helps locate enemies near B-Canteen or B-Generator.

Viper can deploy her Toxic Screen, which can cover enemies from B-Link and Canteen. She can also use her Poison Cloud to control B-Tower. Brimstone or Astra can be helpful in covering areas on B-site like Arcade, Link and Canteen.

Fault Line and Flashpoint lineup for B-Arcade entry on Fracture (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the various entry points within each bomb site, Attackers prefer to distribute their forces in order to claim the site. In B-Arcade, Breach can use his Fault Line and Flashpoint abilities to catch enemies offguard and slow them in their approach.

Chokepoints like B-Tower and B-Generator are common locations where damage-dealing abilities can be most effective

