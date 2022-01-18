Valorant Utility Guide: Mastering site entry on Icebox in Episode 4 Act 1 

With Valorant's release in 2020, Riot Games has successfully created one of the most enticing tactical FPS titles in recent times. After the arrival of Episode 4 Act 1: Disruption in January 2022, the game extended its Agent roster to feature 18 different characters with their unique set of abilities.

With the right combination of Agents, players can engage in an enthralling 5v5 tactical combat that prioritizes aim and ability usage.

Each of Valorant's seven different maps favours a distinct set of Agents who, with their abilities, can use the structure and design of the map to the team's benefit. In this article, we look at the most efficient way to enter each bomb site on Icebox.

Most effective methods to enter sites on Valorant's Icebox

Icebox is one of the most aim-reliant maps on Valorant. The map's design is such that players can expect a sneaky flank or a vertical attack at any moment of the match. The increased presence of vertical structures can make it difficult for players to aim. However, players can utilize them to deploy their utilities most effectively.

Ideally, teams go ahead with a lineup of Jett, Reyna, Sova, Viper and Sage on Icebox due to the potency of each Agent's abilities within the limitations of the map. However, Agents like Raze, Skye, KAY/O, Killjoy, Omen and Chamber also possess viable abilities on this map.

Icebox A-site entry

Viper is the most potent Controller on Icebox and overtakes Astra, Omen and Brimstone in site-entering and post-plant capabilities. On A-site, Viper can set up her Toxic Screen (wall) to cover A-Screens and a part of A-Rafters. She can also deploy her Poison Cloud during the round-start to cover defenders peaking from A-Rafters.

Sova is the most popular Initiator pick on Icebox due to his utilities' potential in clearing out enemies from the various corners and vantage points present within the map. Sova's Recon Dart is capable of identifying enemies positioned inside the site.

Duelists like Jett and Reyna are also equipped with a flash/smoke ability, which goes a long way in gaining entry into Icebox's A site. Reyna can deploy her Leer (flash) while standing on A-Pipes, on either side of the site, to blind enemies in the area. Jett can combine her Updraft and Tailwind (dash) abilities to reach the far end of the site within a second.

Icebox B-site entry

Like A-site, Viper is vital to gaining access into the B-site of Icebox. Players can deploy her Toxic Screen to block the enemies peaking from B-snowman while cutting off opponents from B-Alley and B-Hall. After entering the site, Viper can use her Poison Cloud to deny vision from top-site and B-Hall.

Sova is the Agent who can gain the safest entry into B-site. Players have the option to use their Owl Drone to clear all angles leading to B-Yellow from the B-garage. Sova's Recon Dart can gather information on enemies in B-Alley or B-Snowman.

Icebox's B-site is structured such that Attackers can plant by gaining control of just a fraction of the bomb site. Hence, abilities that can gather information or slow down opponents during post-plant scenarios are prioritized on this site.

