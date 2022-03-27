QTCinderella, Tinaraes, and other top streamers react to Tarik-JasonR misogyny debate

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional-turned-Valorant streamer Tarik engaged in a heated debate with fellow streamer JasonR in his latest nine-hour-long stream.

Following recent events and lengthy discussions in the public eye, many popular streamers in the gaming space commended Tarik. Some of them even took to social media platforms such as Twitter to shower praise and words of appreciation.

Interestingly, several famous entities in the streaming industry, including the likes of QTCinderella, Tinaraes, and many more, posted unique reactions to recent events.

Content creator for Team SoloMid (TSM) QTCinderella took a dig at the Valorant streamer with her own reiteration of his explanation. She shared a screenshot of his recent likes, mocking him openly.

QTCinderella, Tinaraes among popular streamers to react to JasonR and Tarik's heated debate

Earlier this year, JasonR enraged individuals across the community and was publicly called out for exhibiting misogynistic and sexist behavior. Allegedly, the Valorant streamer would often ban females in his Twitch chat and would even dodge games or mute them in-game whenever he had a female player on his team.

Moreover, after the incident caught everyone's attention, the streamer revealed that his wife was not comfortable with him playing with other females.

Now, QTCinderella, who has never been shy about voicing her opinions publicly, especially when it comes to incidents such as these, took to Twitter to point out the blatant irony, taking a shot at the apparent explanation and JasonR himself with a screenshot of one of his recent likes.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Man I would HATE to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat Man I would HATE to disrespect my wife by playing games with women and having them in my chat https://t.co/k1urRG7l3A

Content creator 100 Thieves, Neekolul, and Bnans interacted with QTCinderella's tweet.

Valorant player Tinaraes also took to Twitter to express her thoughts. She tagged the Valorant streamer and pointed out how his actions are going to encourage absurd behavior and how it would affect the gaming environment for female players in general.

Tina @TINARAES



????????? I hope @JasonRuchelski realizes the environment he’s creating. Myself and many other women who speak in agent select will hear some troll quote jasonr right before dodging OR when match starts and we speak “gg we have a girl we should’ve dodged”????????? I hope @JasonRuchelski realizes the environment he’s creating. Myself and many other women who speak in agent select will hear some troll quote jasonr right before dodging OR when match starts and we speak “gg we have a girl we should’ve dodged”?????????

Several Valorant professionals took to Twitter to express their support and appreciation for Tarik for what he did. They regarded him as "W Tarik" and "W streamer" as well as several other things in response to JasonR calling Tarik an "L friend."

fpx ardiis @ardiis jasonr lost the plot jasonr lost the plot

LG moose @mooseloff tarik W streamer W friend W person and that’s all. tarik W streamer W friend W person and that’s all.

Team Liquid's AverageJonas also joined the others on the social media platform.

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas I'm so happy we have great role models like @tarik in our community. A true gentleman I'm so happy we have great role models like @tarik in our community. A true gentleman ❤️

Tarik's former teammate and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive legend Stewie2K also called out the accused streamer for his ridiculous statements and actions and suggested he shouldn't question Tarik's loyalty.

Jake @Stewie



jk rofl. yo i’ve hung out with @tarik , he’s a great guy.jk rofl. @JasonRuchelski i’ve told you this bro This is your battle, no one else’s & it ain’t fair to put that on other people. Tarik is a W homie, if i was in your position I wouldn’t question the loyalty knowing him for 7 years yo i’ve hung out with @tarik , he’s a great guy. jk rofl. @JasonRuchelski i’ve told you this bro This is your battle, no one else’s & it ain’t fair to put that on other people. Tarik is a W homie, if i was in your position I wouldn’t question the loyalty knowing him for 7 years

North American Valorant players, including OpTic Gaming's FNS, Rise's Derrek, and Version1's Zander shared their thoughts on the events on Twitter as well.

Derrek @DerrekOW At the end of the day if you aren't what people say you are, your actions need to show that. Just apologize and correct your behavior. Your friends have 0 reason to defend your name, especially when your actions are blatantly sexist. Tarik class act and W role model in the scene At the end of the day if you aren't what people say you are, your actions need to show that. Just apologize and correct your behavior. Your friends have 0 reason to defend your name, especially when your actions are blatantly sexist. Tarik class act and W role model in the scene

Zander @zander_fps Just watched Tarik and JasonR go at it for about an hour.



Tarik is simply a W human being. Just watched Tarik and JasonR go at it for about an hour. Tarik is simply a W human being.

OpTic FNS @FNS Accepting you were wrong, saying you're sorry and working on being better in the future does wonders! Accepting you were wrong, saying you're sorry and working on being better in the future does wonders! 😍

The heated conversation between Tarik and Jason took place during the former's recent stream wherein the latter attempted to defend himself from being called a sexist and misogynist. He was seemingly unhappy with Tarik but his choice of words in the argument has left the entire community shocked.

In addition to her tweet featuring the screenshot, QTCinderella had more tweets to express her views on the situation.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella I will never shy away from calling out misogynist behavior. As a woman in the gaming industry it has been far to hard to even fucking exist. Men in esports do better. I will never shy away from calling out misogynist behavior. As a woman in the gaming industry it has been far to hard to even fucking exist. Men in esports do better.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Yo @JasonRuchelski stop being such a pussy Yo @JasonRuchelski stop being such a pussy

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Sorry if this offends you. I’ll go back to acting like a girl. Sorry if this offends you. I’ll go back to acting like a girl.

She took another hysterical shot at the accused streamer in one of her other tweets and followed it up with a sarcastic comment.

