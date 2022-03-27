“I’ve accomplished my life goals”: Sykkuno unbelievably knifes Valorant pro-NRG s0m

Sykkuno's stream blew up soon after he started streaming regularly, with most viewers saying they loved his laid-back and wholesome demeanor. That doesn't mean that the streamer doesn't enjoy his fair share of hilarious jabs at other streamers.

In a recent stream, he trolled NRG's sOm as the latter was trying to clutch out a 1v5 situation in Valorant. Read on to find out how the streamer managed to pull it off and what effect it had on the match.

"Well I've accomplished my life goals."

Sykkuno knifes NRG sOm in ranked Valorant

(start watching from 44:34 in full VOD to watch the game from the beginning)

Sykkuno hosted a regular Valorant stream when he was joined by a group of fellow streamers, including Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Kyedae, Katana, Tenz, and sOm. They planned to do a Noobs vs. Pros 2v5 match wherein the Valorant Pros, Tenz (plays for Sentinels) and sOm (plays for NRG), would play against the other streamers.

The game commenced, and the pros, despite the numbers disadvantage, seemed to be pulling ahead of the streamers. They managed to secure one round early into the game with Syk baiting Kyedae and spraying down both pros with a Spectre.

Both groups traded a couple of rounds to reach the scoreline of 5-2, with the pros in the lead.

(watch the clip from sOm's POV from 45:05)

In the 8th round of the game, Tenz was one-tapped while trying to enter B site by Kyedae, leaving sOm to face all the streamers by himself. The entry fragger for NRG was trapped near B-long as time was running out and he couldn't rotate. Taking advantage of this, the streamer silently walked up to B-long and knifed the Radiant player, much to the surprise of his teammates.

"I GOT IT I GOT IT GUYS WE DID IT WE DID IT......"

The streamer also made a hilarious comment in response to a viewer pointing out his rather low kill count.

"I got two kills and I got one knife I did it guys."

The hilarity of a pro being knifed seemed to energize the streamers, but the match ended on a 13-8 scoreline in favor of the pros. Sykkuno was top fragging for some time but ended the match with 6 kills, losing the top fragger title to Kyedae (10 kills).

Fans react to sOm getting knifed by Sykkuno

A bronze player (Sykkuno) getting the better of a Radiant, and that too a pro, evoked plenty of reactions from both viewers who saw it live and fans of both creators who enjoyed the clip later.

Many sOm fans repeated the frequent trope of calling the streamer a W gamer, i.e., someone who pushes without thinking of the consequences. As can be seen in the clip, if sOm was paying attention to the flank, he wouldn't have found himself at the other end of Syk's knife.

Many older fans also remember the time when Cyanide, a CS streamer, used to embarrass pro players in a similar fashion.

Sykkuno is one of the top 100 most followed streamers on Twitch and was also a nominee in the Streamer of the Year category at the recent Streamer Awards 2022.

