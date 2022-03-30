"I don't give a s**t": xQc gives his take regarding the banned Twitch streamer Destiny burning bridges and relationships

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" had a serious topic up for discussion during one of his most recent livestreams.

As he played and perfected his gameplay for Mario Kart 8, the Twitch content creator chimed in with his thoughts regarding burning bridges and calling out fellow streamers and friends' behavior in front of a live audience. He referenced the now banned Twitch streamer Destiny.

Going on to give out his opinion regarding this subject, Felix strongly held his grounds by citing that:

"Who cares about burning bridges? I don't give a s**t."

xQc talks about streamers and influencers burning bridges

VOD for the clip beings at 06:13:00

The Canadian content creator had been live streaming for around six hours, where he interacted with his audience in the first half of the stream and played a wide variety of games, starting by playing the famous Battle Royale game, Fortnite. He later transitioned to playing the fun and exciting karting game Mario Kart 8.

As the streamer continued to play the game and interacted with the fans present in the Twitch chat, he noticed a rather intriguing message from one of his viewers. Mentioning and reiterating the letter to everyone present in the chat lobby, he started by saying:

"Burning bridges. Why would I care? Burning bridges..."

He continued:

"Let me give you a piece of advice, if you're somebody's friend and you don't want them to burn bridges with you, how about you don't do things that people would burn bridges over and then blaming them for bridge burning. How about that."

Taking on a more serious tone, he mentioned that:

"What happened? Nothing. I am just saying it overall. This is what happens all the time. It's a simple take, everytime that somebody does something and they lose a friend or whatever, who's saying, you're burning bridges. Okay. Why do people do things that other's that would burn the bridge over. Just don't do dumb s**t, don't do weird s**t, and then, you know. People won't burn bridges with you, man."

Mentioning Destiny, a Twitch streamer who has been indefinitely banned from the platform, xQc stated that:

"It's not even a hot take. Take for example, Destiny. Every time he said something about somebody, everyone always said, dude, Destiny is so good at burning bridges. But if it's his friends and people around him act weird and do dumb s**t and do really weird s**t around him and other people, who cares about burning bridges."

Following his statement regarding people burning bridges and relationships, the streamer almost immediately stopped talking about the subject and moved on by playing another round of Mario Kart 8.

Fans react to xQc's take regarding this topic

Fans and viewers on Reddit agreed on what the streamer had to say and went on to provide their opinion on relationships and friendships. A few of the people present in the reaction thread spoke about how Destiny called out his peers.

Some people made fun of how xQc expressed his feelings by talking in his signature way.

The former Overwatch professional player continues to hold onto his dominance on the Purple Platform by being the top-ranked streamer, who has streamed for a massive amount of 3,645 hours in 2021 and is followed by 10 million loyal fans on Twitch.

