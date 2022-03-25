Destiny reportedly permanently banned from Twitch

Twitch streamer and political commentator Destiny was handed a punishment in the form of a ban on the livestreaming platform on March 24, 2022. Twitch reasoned his ban by citing "hateful conduct" and claiming that the streamer was "promoting, encouraging or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics."

People initially speculated that the streamer would get at least three days or at most a 30-day suspension. But on March 25, 2022, it was confirmed that the streamer has been banned for an indefinite amount of time from the streaming platform.

Destiny commented on one of the Reddit threads about his ban where he said the following regarding the reason for his suspension:

"Will probably never know what the ban reason was, but I think it's because of my claims that transwomen shouldn't compete with ciswomen in women's athletics."

What was the reason for Destiny being banned on Twitch?

It was during a recent stream on YouTube that Destiny mentioned the actual reason for his ban on Twitch.

According to the streamer, Twitch never specified the reason for his ban:

“They said that a violation occurred on stream, and then the three possible reasons they gave were: Posting a combination of words and emotes in chat to promote denigration based on race, praising or supporting a hate crime. And then the third one, this would blow my mind if it’s the third one, advocating for the exclusion of a group of people based on their disability."

The streamer has previously been banned several times on Twitch. Due to the number of suspensions, fans speculated that this was a "seasonal ban" and expected him to return to streaming in a few days. But the matter took a more serious turn when the ban was confirmed to be an indefinite suspension.

Fans react to Destiny being banned for an indefinite amount of time on Twitch

Fans took to social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to share their thoughts regarding the streamer's current suspension. People on Twitter reacted by saying:

The streamer-oriented subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, had a sprawling thread regarding the subject. Within the first hour, this thread garnered more than a thousand upvotes and had around 675 comments.

Some people discussed how an indefinite ban could be a permanent ban.

A few suggested that the streamer should move to YouTube.

Some fans cited their concerns regarding the Twitch debate scene.

Everyone seemed saddened to see the content creator banned from the platform without a concrete response from Twitch. Prior to his ban, the content creator was one of the most prominent political commentators and debate-oriented streamers who had a following of 699k and averaged a viewership of 3.2k viewers.

