"That's f***ing crazy bro!": Adin Ross talks about Narcissa Wright getting unbanned despite threatening to shoot Twitch headquarters

Adin Ross was one of the latest Twitch streamers to provide their opinion regarding the controversial content creator and speed runner Narcissa Wright. On March 22, 2022 Narcissa Wright made a highly inflammatory and violent tweet that went viral in the streaming space.

In her tweet, she threatened to harm herself and went on to claim that she wanted to shoot people present at the Twitch headquarters. The said tweet has since been deleted and a lot of people have reacted to this.

Twitch streamer's threatening tweet has been deleted (Image via narcissawright/Twitter )

Following this interaction, Twitch decided to permanently ban the content creator. However, a few days later, Twitch seemingly reverted this punishment by reducing the ban duration. This action has left the internet baffled and a number of streamers have voiced their opinions regarding this subject.

Adin Ross happens to be one such influential content creator on the platform who chimed in on this subject when he expressed his frustration with Twitch by saying:

"That's f***ing crazy bro!"

Adin Ross gives his opinion regarding Twitch reverting Narcissa Wright's ban and compares it with other content creators like JiDion and Kai

VOD for the clip begins at 01:16:58

Adin is one of the streamers who is pretty vocal about his opinions on various subjects and provides his take by talking about situations and scenarios with his viewers present in the Twitch chat.

During one of his most recent streams, Adin was browsing through his Discord server in the first half of his livestream. Looking at what his viewers had sent him to watch and review, the Twitch streamer stumbled across a screenshot of a tweet posted by Keemstar talking about Narcissa Wright's status on the Purple Platform.

Astonished by what he just found out from one of his viewers, Adin went on to dedicate some time to discussing the topic and chimed in with his views on this. He started by comparing the Twitch staff and moderators with the referees present in the NBA.

Adin went ahead by mentioning that the system for banning and unbanning on Twitch is rigged. Questioning Twitch's transparency about banning streamers, he started off by saying:

"How is Kai banned bro? I'm sorry guys, but how the f**k is Kai banned for what he did? Do you guys actually think about it? How is Kai banned?"

Continuing to vent his frustration against Twitch, Adin said:

"I don't know bro. Point is, Twitch, I see where your bans come from but its like, to me, it's just like, this situation, this (pointing at Narcissa Wright's threat), shoot people at Twitch headquarters is crazy bro. It's crazy."

He continued to talk about this subject:

"That's worse than what Kai said and what JiDion did. I am sorry, it is bro. It is! I don't know bro."

Adin Ross spent a few seconds reading what the members of his Twitch chat had to say regarding the topic, soon after which he moved on to reacting to other things his fans had sent him on his Discord channel.

Fans react to Adin Ross' take regarding the drama

Viewers and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat were seemingly on Adin Ross' side and agreed with what he had to say regarding this serious subject.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Adin Ross/Twitch chat)

Some people on Reddit speculated that the email provided by Narcissa Wright was fake.

It is not yet confirmed if the ban reduction email provided by Narcissa is a fake email or not. Many expressed their dislike towards the situation and spoke out directly against Twitch's actions, where some people bought up Twitch streamer Destiny's topic who was served an indefinite ban after he was seen talking about the involvement of trans people in sports on Twitter.

