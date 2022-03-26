YouTuber JiDion spotted getting a haircut courtside at an NBA game

JiDion is a huge name when it comes to YouTube, and now he’s gone viral yet again, this time during an NBA game. While sitting on the sidelines of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks game, the YouTuber got his hair touched up by a barber.

It even caught the attention of the players and the NBA itself, who mentioned it during the game and posted it to Twitter, and last but not least, it caught the attention of the streamer's fans, who can’t wait to see his next video.

NBA @NBA Never a bad time for a fresh cut! Never a bad time for a fresh cut! 😂 Never a bad time for a fresh cut! https://t.co/2R7nRpvBWc

Another haircut video incoming from JiDion

JiDion streams on YouTube regularly, but he’s also known to get haircuts in peculiar public places. He’s had them done during college lectures, for example, but nothing tops his latest choice - an NBA game.

During the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves game, JiDion’s barber came down and touched up the YouTuber, giving him a very clean shave. It was such a shocking thing to see that even the NBA play-by-play team remarked on it, saying:

“This is the ultimate barber shop tonight!”

The haircut was even shown on the jumbotron during the game itself, drawing attention to the YouTuber instead of the game. One of the Timberwolves players, Anthony Edwards, also looked on in shock as JiDion received a trim during the game.

. @iampau1999 @NBA ANT lowkey wanna have his haircut done @NBA ANT lowkey wanna have his haircut done 💀💀💀💀

It quickly went viral on social media, and the streamer confirmed on Instagram afterward that it will be featured in an upcoming video, saying:

“Hey bro, I’m lookin’ fresh tonight, video’s comin’ soon, man, all praise to the most high, ya’ll, I love you guys, thank you so much.”

His fans cannot wait to see more from him, showing their love for the YouTuber on social media, and they are excited to see what he does with the footage.

Social media pops off for JiDion’s NBA courtside haircut

One Timberwolves fan made a terrific meme about the situation his team was in, as well as the YouTuber getting a haircut during the game.

Even the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Twitter account mentioned the streamer, who responded with a prayer emoji.

The YouTuber continued to make 2022 his best year with viral stunts like this. It was no surprise that Twitter users loved the clip that the NBA showed off to social media.

Some Twitter users knew exactly what was going down, just by the caption, and they didn’t even have to open the video to know who was the star of the tweet.

Dallas Fisher @DunderXMifflin @NBA Just seeing the caption I knew who it was @NBA Just seeing the caption I knew who it was

One Twitter user asked how the YouTuber was getting his haircut when there was nothing up there to cut, but regardless, it happened.

Trent C @Tcreager24 @NBA How you got not hair but get a fresh cut? What you cutting? Lol @NBA How you got not hair but get a fresh cut? What you cutting? Lol

Many simply praised the YouTuber for getting his name out there and showing why he’s one of the best the platform has to offer.

coolermc @wtfcooler @NBA can't wait for the vid bro omfg @NBA can't wait for the vid bro omfg

Even social media star Adin Ross got in on the act and reacted to the clip during his livestream. He laughed and called it “fire.”

JiDion has had a very interesting year so far; between his beef with Pokimane, and now this stunt at the most recent NBA game, there’s no telling what's in store for fans of the YouTuber as 2022 rolls on.

