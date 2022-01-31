"Please leave Pokimane alone": JiDion addresses his fans following on-going wave of hate against OTV member

The drama involving "JiDion" Adams and Imane "Pokimane" Anys continues to move on even though both the streamers and content creators have acknowledged each others’ apology. JiDion’s audience continues to heckle Pokimane and for this reason, Adams had to step in.

Earlier today, the streamer sent out a tweet addressing his fans following an on-going wave of hate against streamer and Offline TV member Pokimane. He asked his audience to leave her alone because he has moved on.

Marques Brownlee @Jidion6 To my boys I appreciate y’all and I know y’all think what your doing is helping but it’s only causing more problems. Please leave @pokimanelol alone and just drop it because I’ve moved on and y’all should to. If you rock with me you’ll listen thanks. To my boys I appreciate y’all and I know y’all think what your doing is helping but it’s only causing more problems. Please leave @pokimanelol alone and just drop it because I’ve moved on and y’all should to. If you rock with me you’ll listen thanks.

JiDion takes a stance against his audience and fans who continue to heckle Pokimane

In a recent stream, Pokimane revealed that she had received a ton of unban requests who joined the hate wave during the controversy on her stream.

She was joined by her friend and YouTube star Valkyrae, and showcased that she had close to 5,000 unban requests, even as they continued to pile up. After deleting around 15,000 requests, she was left with 5,000 of these unban forms.

Valkyrae was shocked to see 5,000 forms on her stream and Pokimane said the following to her during the stream:

"I had to go back through half of my current unban requests just because this is all… 5000 unban forms. We’ve deleted a lot. Its been up to like 15,000. All the people from the recent wave. Legit, pages and pages and pages. Like, these are only the people that requested the bans."

"So you can only imagine how many people were just… coming in the chat just to get banned."

Due to this on-going hate hate, JiDion was forced to address his audience and fans who continue to mob and gang up against Pokimane.

He directly tweeted his fans by saying that he appreciated his fans but what they’re doing is causing more problems. He continued by telling his fans to please leave Pokimane alone and drop the drama once and for all because he has now moved on.

On January 22, 2022 Adams had posted an apology video titled “Dear Pokie” on his second YouTube channel.

In the video, the content creator started off by saying that he appreciated his fan base and went on to thank them. He further went on to say that he did not want a "LeafyIsHere" community. Adams mentioned how he sent his viewers to Pokimane's chat to spam "L + Ratio."

He concluded the video by saying that he was dropping the whole drama and apologized for the whole ordeal. Further, he asked his audience to drop the issue and move on too. The video garnered a positive reception.

Pokimane acknowledged the apology and replied directly to him by saying she was glad he had apologized and told his viewers to chill.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

Twitter audience agree with JiDion as they react to his tweet regarding Pokimane

A wave of people reacted to the YouTuber's tweet. A number of them agreed with the streamer and forced people to stop heckling Pokimane as the drama had died down.

Aundrè @Vateox @Jidion6 we movin on to bigger and better @pokimanelol leave poki mid alone yall frwe movin on to bigger and better @Jidion6 @pokimanelol leave poki mid alone yall fr 😤 we movin on to bigger and better https://t.co/SFGpvGpSre

Forpz @forpzy @Jidion6 @pokimanelol @twitch wow look at Jidion he is so supportive and is telling his community to stop (out of his control) i believe he deserves a 2nd chance since he never had one to begin with @Jidion6 @pokimanelol @twitch wow look at Jidion he is so supportive and is telling his community to stop (out of his control) i believe he deserves a 2nd chance since he never had one to begin with

Mikayel @MikayelSahakyan @Jidion6 . btw for ur youtube streams. Give them another shot man. Get some mods too so they can keep the chat clean @pokimanelol I moved on the first time u said this. love you bro. btw for ur youtube streams. Give them another shot man. Get some mods too so they can keep the chat clean @Jidion6 @pokimanelol I moved on the first time u said this. love you bro ❤️. btw for ur youtube streams. Give them another shot man. Get some mods too so they can keep the chat clean

As people showed support for Pokimane, some people still continued to poke fun at her and the whole situation.

Rahan @rahanlol @Jidion6 @pokimanelol U fell off make better content or i will proceed to unsubscribe @Jidion6 @pokimanelol U fell off make better content or i will proceed to unsubscribe

Also Read Article Continues below

Following the full controversy, JiDion continues to be permanently banned on Twitch. As the feud died down and they settled down, the polarized fanbase of the streamer seemed like they didn't want this matter to end anytime soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan