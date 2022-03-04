"Georgia?": Adin Ross learns about European geography on stream

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Adin Ross had been reacting to content sent to him by his viewers in the Twitch chat and via the Discord server. One of the videos consisted of an in-depth dive into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During the informative video, Adin Ross noticed the country Georgia and got confused by relating it to the State of Georgia situated in the United States of America. Excalming the new information he learned, Adin questioned by saying:

“Georgia?”

Adin Ross learns about the country Georgia while watching a video covering the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Adin was busy streaming for an hour and a half during which he reacted to some of his old videos, some basketball clips and more. A viewer of his sent him a trending video that is going viral on YouTube.

The said video was an informative geo-political video made by Vox Media group which covered the entire outline and schematic for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. As Adin reacted to the video, he started off by mentioning that:

“Got it! Wow! This is getting interesting. I actually understand it bro.”

As the narrator of the video explained in-depth about the tension in the region, Adin noticed the country Georgia. Amazed by the name of the country, he immediately related it to the American city of Atlanta, which is present in the state of Georgia.

He pondered this and said:

“I gotta be f***ing tripping. Is this before, is this maybe years before? How is Atlanta, Georgia all over here?”

Realizing what he had just said on his livestream, he started to panick. Adin immediately said:

“I gotta… No! Oh God, I swear to God… no, no, no, no. Listen! No! Do not f***ing think he is trolling. I swear to God I am not even trolling. How?!”

He then went on to open a map on his stream to showcase it to his viewers in his Twitch chat. Adin tried to put the map on the main-stream overlay but did not do so since he was hesitant about leaking any personal information.

His Twitch chat kept on saying that the streamer was definitely trolling and was pretending the entire time. Adin went on to confront his viewers by mentioning:

“Map of the world. I swear on my life I am not trolling. Now this is weird. That’s what I am saying bro.”

Adin Ross went on to Google for the correct information and realized that there are indeed two different Georgia's in the world map. He then mentioned by saying:

“Georgia. Oh, I see. It's a country named Georgia.”

The streamer then clarified that he did not lie and went on to confront viewers for the second time in a row. He asked his viewers to tell him honestly if the people in the chat knew about the country named Georgia.

Adin Ross asks his chat to be honest (Image via Adin Ross/Twitch)

He insisted that his viewers be honest and not follow the bandwagon. He stood his ground and even questioned how he was supposed to know about the existence of another country that shares its name with a state in the U.S.A.

"How many people in this f***ing chat thought there was a country named Georgia? Don't lie. A lot of you guys are gonna say me. How the f**k am I supposed to know that, dude?"

His three-minute-long revelation and rant about it soon came to an end. He continued to watch the entire video along with his Twitch chat. Soon after the video ended, he started to listen to some rap songs in order to judge them for his viewers.

Fans react to Adin Ross’ confusion regarding the country of Georgia

Fans and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat were astonished to see such an interaction. Many viewers assumed that Adin was pretending while some questioned if he ever went to school.

Viewers in the streamer's chat reacting to his revelation (Images via Adin Ross/Twitch Chat)

A number of people in his chat were concerned for the streamer as he was watching the video. They pleaded with him to stop watching and not to give any comments on this subject matter as it would be considered as spreading false information. Twitch recently updated its policy to stop misinformation going viral on the platform.

