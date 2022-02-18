"He better than you”: Lil Uzi Vert trolls Adin Ross on his own stream saying he prefers xQc

In a recent livestream, Adin Ross was on a call with rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and the topic of the streamer and xQc came up. Lil Uzi Vert informed the streamer that he felt xQc could take him on and preferred xQc over him.

This led to the streamer having a heated but funny discussion with the rapper and their relationship as friends. It was a comical moment between the two content creators where Lil Uzi Vert openly trolled Adin Ross.

“He better than you. I f**k with him. I’ma start f**kin’ with him.”

Adin Ross gets trolled by Lil Uzi Vert live on stream

(Clip begins at 4:23:54)

While the two were talking, Lil Uzi Vert told Adin Ross that he preferred xQc to Adin, who did not take it very well. Uzi said:

“xQc? Nah, it looks like he smack the s**t out you. And he got a better car than you.”

The streamer laughed and shot back at Lil Uzi Vert, who then said xQc also has a nicer car than Adin.

“He does? What kinda car he got?”

The rapper said that xQc has a McLaren, to which the streamer nodded in appreciation. It wasn’t the end of the exchange, however, as Lil Uzi Vert continued to say that he prefers xQc to Adin Ross. With a scoff, the streamer replied that the two were “breaking up” and that he doesn’t care. To which Uzi replied:

“See, that’s the g*y s**t I be talking about, bruh, I’m done wit you. You’s a weirdo.”

The rapper continued to troll him after the clip, saying xQc’s fan page is way better, and the streamer laughed, saying xQc was his inspiration. The streamer admitted that xQc is an amazing content creator and as the call went on, Lil Uzi Vert continued to troll the streamer.

The internet responds to Lil Uzi Vert trolling Adin Ross

On the subject of the car, one user wondered if the McLaren is xQc’s regular car because it would be a hassle to drive that around. The subject of cars came back up with a user's reply saying that Adin, despite gambling and crypto sponsorships, couldn’t get a better car than xQc, and that’s not a "win."

One Redditor agreed with Lil Uzi Vert, asking the important question of “is he wrong, though?” A reply in the thread also said this was clearly the weirdest timeline.

Lil Uzi Vert isn’t innocent either, according to Reddit. Several people talked about the rapper allegedly scamming his own fans with NFTs, which led to quite a few responses.

The topic of NFTs came up, with one user talking about Lil Uzi Vert allegedly scamming his audience (Image via Reddit)

A few users talked about the streamer's camera set up, which looks incredibly stretched out on Twitch. It was another hot topic of discussion, with some choosing to talk about how popular he is, and another saying that he does it on purpose.

Adin Ross' weirdly stretched camera was another hot topic of discussion in the thread (Image via Reddit)

A few others just thought Lil Uzi Vert trolling the streamer was funny, and Adin fell for it, resulting in a pretty comical experience for the viewers.

It was a funny moment between the two stars and ended with the streamer falling for Lil Uzi Vert’s trolling and admitting that xQc is definitely a superstar when it comes to the world of streaming.

