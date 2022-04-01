JiDion questions Narcissa Wright getting unbanned after threatening to shoot Twitch headquarters

Former Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator JiDion was seen on one of the latest episodes of DramaAlert hosted by controversial YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar." The latter interviewed JiDion in order to get his perspective regarding Narcissa Wright, who had threatened to harm herself and subsequently shoot people present at Twitch headquarters via a tweet on March 22, 2022, which has now been deleted.

Narcissa Wright's threat to shoot up the Twitch headquarter has now been deleted (Image via narcissawright/Twitter)

Narcissa has now allegedly been unbanned from the platform after she was served a permanent suspension. A number of content creators and Twitch streamers have voiced their opinions regarding this action and have questioned Twitch's legitimacy against various creators on the platform.

JiDion shares opinion regarding Narcissa's ban controversy and his own Twitch punishment

JiDionPremium remains banned from the purple livestreaming platform and has provided his take regarding Twitch's actions against the streamers. He was last seen on one of the latest episodes of Drama Alert where he put forward his thoughts regarding the platform.

Speaking about the Narcissa Wright incident, the now YouTube content creator said the following while talking with Keemstar:

"The only thing I wish I knew is, I wish Twitch would kind of like have like, an outline of, you know, like, keeping it kind of same for everybody. You know what I mean? I feel like there's just so many like, outliners and like different cases to where it just makes their Terms of Service kind of like useless to a sense because, it's like, they'll follow it for someone and then they won't follow it for somebody else. You know what I mean?"

He continued:

"It is just like you know, I have the right to be permanently banned you know. It is what it is, but me personally, I feel like you have to keep that same status quo for all your users. You can't be having like these special cases that they like you know, constantly be showing."

Talking a bit more about his ban on the platform, he provided more context by mentioning:

"The reason why they extended my ban from a two-week ban to a permanent ban, they said that they found other cases of harassment and stuff like, I'm not sure where but they said that they found other cases so, in this case it wasn't what I did off of Twitch, which, I was going crazy off of Twitch. It's saying some messed up stuff but in this case, like, you know, they said that it was what happened on their platform and stuff like that."

Keemstar's interview with the former Twitch streamer went on for eight more minutes where the latter announced some big projects and spoke about his future content.

More about JiDion's permanent ban on Twitch

JiDionPremium was one of the streamers who was partnered on Twitch at the onset of the year. After a few weeks, he started to brigade against Imane "Pokimane" by telling his viewers to spam the latter's channel by spamming a message saying "L + Ratio."

The drama went on for a whole month, where JiDion was initially banned for fourteen days, but it later became a permanent suspension from the platform, looking at the severity of the toxic brigading on Pokimane's channel.

JiGong @Jidion6 It’s bigger then black and white It’s bigger then black and white https://t.co/I4qo6Zz0nz

The debacle came to a closure a month later when both the streamers were seen collaborating together and sharing burgers in a Tweet. Later, a video uploaded by JiDion titled "Pushing P with Pokimane" went on to go viral where he explained his stance and apologized for this actions.

JiGong @Jidion6 Ask me and Poki questions Ask me and Poki questions https://t.co/WwG3s8WCuk

Fans react to JiDion's take regarding Twitch's state of banning content creators

Fans and audiences in the YouTube comment section of the video were supportive towards the banned Twitch content creator and sympathized with him. Some of them even criticized and questioned Twitch's actions against banning and unbanning certain content creators.

Fans being supportive for the content creator (Image via DramaAlert/YouTube)

Adin Ross, a friend of JiDion, is one of the most influential streamers present on the platform who went on to question the platform's actions during one of his recent streams.

