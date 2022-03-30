Twitch streamer who threatened Twitch staff given reduced ban after apology, internet left baffled

Narissa Wright is a very famous speedrunner who is well known for discovering one of the best skips in Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. She has found success on Twitch by streaming a variety of content. While she's taken many breaks from streaming in the past, she's recently been streaming more to her fanbase of over 1000,000 fans.

However, her streaming plans came to a halt as she was banned from the site for accidentally showing nudity on stream after clicking on a link, which is something Twitch takes very seriously.

While she only received a minor ban for the incident, the situation seemed to greatly upset her to the point of taking to Twitter to post concerning posts, mostly comprising of self harming thoughts.

Streamer Narcissa Wright's ban reduced after appeal

Among other tweets of a similar nature, the one that truly stood out in the bunch was a tweet where she explicitly stated that she wanted to attack the Twitch headquarters before inflicting self harm, adding laughter at the end of the post.

Screenshot of the now deleted tweet (Image via Twitter narcissawright)

This is what brought the situation into the public eye, as this blatant threat made by someone with precarious thoughts was seen as very concerning. The tweets were quickly deleted by the streamer after facing backlash for the disturbing language used.

Not long after, she tweeted a photo of an email she received from Twitch, stating that her request to appeal the ban was successful. The email stated that this was due to the remorse expressed in her appeal request.

The email reads as follows:

"After reviewing your case, we can confirm that the correct enforcement was issued. However, given the details of your case, including the remorse expressed in your appeal, we have decided to reduce your suspension duration. Your suspension has now been adjusted to expire 22 calendar days after the time it was issued. Once it has expired, you will be free to use our services again. Please note that the strike will remain on your account."

News of her unban spread to Reddit, where many users were shocked that Twitch let her back on the platform after making very public and disconcerting threats towards the company, with others hoping the streamer would receive the help they clearly need.

As some pointed out, Twitch's history of bans is anything but consistent, as recently, streamer Destiny was allegedly perma-banned for discussing the topic of trans people in sports on Twitter.

While his comments were seen as hurtful and inconsiderate by many, this streamer who made very clear threats will be able to walk away from the controversy overall unscathed.

With so many people upset with this latest revelation with this story, Twitch may end up reconsidering their decision if enough public backlash is brought forward, although when it comes to bans they are known to be headstrong in their approach.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul