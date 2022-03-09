Speedrunner shows how to complete Elden Ring in less than 3 hours without dying

How long will it take for a player to Elden Ring? The community has repeatedly asked this question, and several durations have been mentioned.

However, a YouTuber named Niko Bellic may have set the benchmark, at least for the time being, with their speedrun. In doing so, not only has Niko completed the game in record time, but they have also set a record that is very hard to beat considering the genre.

Jason Reed @DJ_Wylde @MikeSuskie From Software telling the press it takes 30 hours to beat Elden Ring @MikeSuskie From Software telling the press it takes 30 hours to beat Elden Ring https://t.co/z1BZXM6QLi

Earlier in an interview, a development team member claimed that players could expect to complete the game in 30 hours. It is unclear if the timeframe was meant for the main quest only.

Elden Ring has gone pretty much how any Soulslike game goes. Users often encounter untimely deaths at the hands of the many monsters and bosses present on the map. All these facts make Niko Bellic's speedrun amazing.

Speedrunner completes Elden Ring in two and half hours

Earlier on March 3, Niko Bellic posted a video on their YouTube channel, which is 2 hours and 35 minutes long and related to the game. What's interesting is the caption of the video:

"Elden Ring No Death Speedrun."

When it comes to Elden Ring, such captions often turn into false advertising. However, anyone who goes through the entire video will understand that Niko does exactly as claimed.

The method is pretty compelling, and there were no glitches used. Niko focuses on items that help them get rid of the bosses quickly. Bosses in the game can become actual tests, and getting rid of them promptly helped Niko achieve the unique feat.

Another remarkable thing is that the content creator did this without even dying. Naturally, any death would have meant the requirement of more time. Not dying once while completing the game is a truly remarkable achievement.

Gamers may find glitches in the future and avoid bosses, resulting in the speedrun time getting shorter. However, Niko holds the feat for the time being, and it will be intriguing to see when someone can beat this time, if they can beat it at all.

