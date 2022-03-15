BrookeAB reveals death threat from stalker, begs internet for help 

BrookeAB is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, having amassed over 2 million followers across her social media profiles. While being one of the top streamers on Twitch has its bonuses, Brooke has been forced to deal with one of the downsides of becoming a well-known streamer: stalkers.
Her recent tweet shared a screenshot of a disturbing comment left on one of her Instagram posts, claiming that nothing had been done in an attempt to help her with this ongoing problem.
The stalker's message reads as follows:
"Include Sym (her boyfriend). I want to kill you so badly Brooke its the only thing you deserve in life is to suffer with what you do to Sym. Gonna get you killed at (cencored) strangle you and tie you up while you get beaten and stabbed repeatedly until you finally are dead. F*ck you for going without Sym and not leaving."
BrookeAB reveals death threat from stalker
In a follow-up tweet, the streamer added that she wouldn't stop posting about the issue until she gets help in dealing with it. She further added that this was a problem that many dealt with, who don't have the same popularity, so she wanted to help them too.
Her problems started three years ago when she started receiving messages from crazed haters who where attempting to scare her, and at times even threatened her and her family.
She has dealt with these problems for a long time, but recently these stalkers have become even more active and have started leaving disturbing messages on her social media profiles, she shared an example on Twitter and asked if anyone could help her.
Fans react to BrookeAB getting death threats, sympathise and provide support
Many Twitter users reacted to these tweets, with many fellow streamers leaving supportive comments, while some expressed their disbelief at how this is still such a constant problem and has yet to be dealt with properly.
The last time she got an increase in haters like this, she made her Twitter account private in an attempt to dissuade the haters. It's likely that this time the streamer may take a break from the internet to try and escape the situation.
