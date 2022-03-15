BrookeAB reveals death threat from stalker, begs internet for help 

BrookeAB is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, having amassed over 2 million followers across her social media profiles. While being one of the top streamers on Twitch has its bonuses, Brooke has been forced to deal with one of the downsides of becoming a well-known streamer: stalkers.

Her recent tweet shared a screenshot of a disturbing comment left on one of her Instagram posts, claiming that nothing had been done in an attempt to help her with this ongoing problem.

brooke @brookeab trigger warning: violence



Not shutting up until something is done about this. Here is your monthly reminder!! This is a constant and NOTHING is being done to help. Please if anybody has any connections or anything I can do I’m at my wits end here trigger warning: violence Not shutting up until something is done about this. Here is your monthly reminder!! This is a constant and NOTHING is being done to help. Please if anybody has any connections or anything I can do I’m at my wits end here https://t.co/WGCs5PVOFN

The stalker's message reads as follows:

"Include Sym (her boyfriend). I want to kill you so badly Brooke its the only thing you deserve in life is to suffer with what you do to Sym. Gonna get you killed at (cencored) strangle you and tie you up while you get beaten and stabbed repeatedly until you finally are dead. F*ck you for going without Sym and not leaving."

BrookeAB reveals death threat from stalker

In a follow-up tweet, the streamer added that she wouldn't stop posting about the issue until she gets help in dealing with it. She further added that this was a problem that many dealt with, who don't have the same popularity, so she wanted to help them too.

brooke @brookeab I know it’s all I talk about but it’s so people are aware and that something one day gets done about this!! I hope you guys understand. There are many people out there going through this without the platform to speak out / get help I know it’s all I talk about but it’s so people are aware and that something one day gets done about this!! I hope you guys understand. There are many people out there going through this without the platform to speak out / get help

Her problems started three years ago when she started receiving messages from crazed haters who where attempting to scare her, and at times even threatened her and her family.

She has dealt with these problems for a long time, but recently these stalkers have become even more active and have started leaving disturbing messages on her social media profiles, she shared an example on Twitter and asked if anyone could help her.

Fans react to BrookeAB getting death threats, sympathise and provide support

Many Twitter users reacted to these tweets, with many fellow streamers leaving supportive comments, while some expressed their disbelief at how this is still such a constant problem and has yet to be dealt with properly.

𝒍𝒙_ ☀️ @lxrtwt_ @brookeab THIS IS FCKN DISGUSTING. I can't believe that smone would go out their way to fckn wish for smone's d/th. I'm so sorry that this happened to u Brooke. I do want to remind u that there r thousands of ppl that appreciate, love & care for u... and I'm proud to say I'm one of them <3 @brookeab THIS IS FCKN DISGUSTING. I can't believe that smone would go out their way to fckn wish for smone's d/th. I'm so sorry that this happened to u Brooke. I do want to remind u that there r thousands of ppl that appreciate, love & care for u... and I'm proud to say I'm one of them <3

Corpse Husband Updates @CorpseCentral @brookeab brooke, i am so sorry you have to deal with this. it is SO disgusting that people actually think like this and i really hope you get justice. know there are so many people that care about you and you deserve an actual support system. 🤍 spread awareness @brookeab brooke, i am so sorry you have to deal with this. it is SO disgusting that people actually think like this and i really hope you get justice. know there are so many people that care about you and you deserve an actual support system. 🤍 spread awareness

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @brookeab what the actual fk. if anyone knows anyone who can help. please see this @brookeab what the actual fk. if anyone knows anyone who can help. please see this

Shaggy @ShaggyMcSwaggy @brookeab this needs more awareness as police and authorities aren't taking this seriously. Glad you're constantly sharing this, stay safe @brookeab this needs more awareness as police and authorities aren't taking this seriously. Glad you're constantly sharing this, stay safe

grace @authordrm @brookeab this is disgusting and scary. I cant believe you’ve had to deal with this for such a long time & nothing has been done. I really hope u can find solid connections to help you. glad u are spreading awareness on this serious matter. love u brooke <3 @brookeab this is disgusting and scary. I cant believe you’ve had to deal with this for such a long time & nothing has been done. I really hope u can find solid connections to help you. glad u are spreading awareness on this serious matter. love u brooke <3

maddy @maddzy__ @brookeab i’m so sorry that this is still happening to you :( no one deserves this and i know how frustrating it can be to scream at the world constantly and still be ignored when you need help. i hope one day the right people will hear you and you can finally get your justice @brookeab i’m so sorry that this is still happening to you :( no one deserves this and i know how frustrating it can be to scream at the world constantly and still be ignored when you need help. i hope one day the right people will hear you and you can finally get your justice 💕

The last time she got an increase in haters like this, she made her Twitter account private in an attempt to dissuade the haters. It's likely that this time the streamer may take a break from the internet to try and escape the situation.

