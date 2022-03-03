BrookeAB reveals she has been dealing with “stalkers and harassment,” Valkyrae and more react

Popular streamer BrookeAB shared the news that she would be turning her Twitter account private after receiving harassment from users and having to deal with stalkers.
Brooke "BrookeAB" is a member of the esports organization 100 Thieves, who streams on Twitch with other large streamers like Valkyrae and Sykunno. She streams a variety of content, mostly comprising of Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay and Valorant.
In the past, she was the target of a harassment campaign, where individuals were sending threatening messages to her and other members of her family, with some going as far as sending death threats. This was something she had struggled with for a long time, and it seems that the problem has returned once again.
She shared on Twitter today that she would be turning her account private in an attempt to deal with the harassment she has recently been facing:
"Going private for now it’s just easier than dealing with stalkers and harassment every fckin day." - Brooke's statement via Twitter
Friends and fans react to BrookeAB's tweet
Upon hearing the news, close friends and streamer colleagues such as Valkyrae, Jake Lucky, and others shared their support for Brooke in such trying times, saying that they are disgusted by the actions of these harassers and stalkers.
Many fans reacted to the tweet as well, sharing their unwavering support for Brooke as she faced this overwhelming problem once again.
While turning her account private won't do much to stop the amount of harassment she is receiving, it will at least deter potential harassers. Why these people target Brooke remains a mystery; perhaps it's the success she's earned over the years, or maybe it's because she's a successful woman on the platform. We may never know why these individuals attempt to attack streamers, but no reason will ever justify such hateful acts that target streamers and their families.
