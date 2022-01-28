Battlefield 2042 breaks during sponsored stream as BrookeAB, Symfuhny, and more get stuck under stairs

A Battlefield 2042 sponsored stream went awry on the Crown Channel, where Symfuhny, BrookeAB, and other streamers get stuck under the stairs on a map. The game completely broke down during the broadcast, and they did their best to simply pretend it wasn’t happening, and everything was fine.

For several seconds, it was bug after bug, from being stuck under the stairs, respawning and flying down while in the building, and more.

Sponsored Battlefield 2042 stream goes entirely off the rails

Battlefield 2042 has not been in a good place lately, and many have criticized it for its buggy, glitchy behavior. In the video in question, one player had been defeated and wound up respawning under the stairs of that same map.

The streamers played it off like nothing had gone wrong, but they threw grenades and took shots at their surroundings to perhaps see if they could get free. The next step was a gamer respawning and flying down to the ground while still in the building.

(Clip starts at 2:10:10)

They managed to get outside, but there were still users on the team stuck underneath the stairs of this building. Occasionally, viewers would see someone jump through the stairs texture and what looked like the next floor.

This all went down at the end of the Crown Arcade Battlefield 2042 stream, and it wasn’t brought up at all. However, the internet noticed.

Netizens respond to Battlefield 2042 glitches

The internet was less forgiving about the clip that surfaced showing sponsored streamers ignoring the problems in the game. There were so many problems happening, but they continued to say nothing about it.

One Redditor simply mocked the game, calling it “Clownfield 2042” in response.

People who may have once been franchise fans are frustrated and angry at how buggy and unplayable the game is right now and made their opinions quite clear. Another commented that this is a reminder to wait until the title is free to play.

Another user wasn’t sure if the Battlefield developers were brave or s**pid for conducting a sponsored stream when the game is in such a poor state. A response said they figured these are the gamers EA meant the game for, and one lamented the streamers had to pretend everything was fine.

Some of the comments just mocked the people who willingly played Battlefield 2042.

A common thought is that the title simply isn’t worth picking up, even if it does go free to play, as the rumors suggest.

One user pointed out that there’s a redeploy button for times like this unless it had managed to be removed from the game. No matter how you slice it, this was a really unfortunate showing for EA, and Battlefield fans were not shy about how they felt.

