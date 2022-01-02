Is Battlefield 2042 worth playing in 2022?

'All Hype, No Show' - this is perhaps the best way to describe Battlefield 2042 which was one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2021. However, the release went the exact opposite way as the game is underfire due to the overall direction it has taken, and the numerous bugs and glitches it suffers from.

Battlefield 2042 was the latest release of the Battlefield series and players had high hopes from the game. This is despite the fact that its predecessor, Battlefield V, had many troubles of its own. Players had hoped that the developers would have learnt their lessons and would make up for the shortcomings in Battlefield 2042.

However that has not been the case and there is a legitimate question if it's worth sticking with the game after only 2 months of its release.

'The good, the bad and the ugly' - why has Battlefield 2042 become one of the worst reviewed games on launch?

The good part of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 has the environment and the world that makes gun battles flourish. It offers exciting combat and gunplay, and goes on to meet the expected standards. Battlefield 2042 is also an entirely multiplayer-based game and there are several modes to keep the players engaged without feeling bored.

But that's where the fun really stops and the problems appear. These are problems that have degrees of subjectiveness about them. However, there is no doubt about the magnitude of these issues which have accumulated into having the game receive terrible reviews.

No campaign

⚜ Jack ⚜ @freakytj Anyone excited for Battlefield 2042? Or everyone upset there’s no campaign? Anyone excited for Battlefield 2042? Or everyone upset there’s no campaign? https://t.co/0o6RLFcb6O

One can understand that multiplayer is a recent trend and Battlefield 2042 has done a relatively-commendable job in that regard. However, not everyone has the wish to play in competitive multiplayers and some are fans of story-driven narratives as well. Battlefield games have had great stories in previous games so it's a strange decision that Battlefield 2042 has not followed the same track.

Terrible gunplay

There are several issues with gunplay in the game which start right from the available guns to how they unfold in the game.

It could be a bug but certain attachments have the same effects on a gun when they should be different. Many players have also cited the terrible sound effects of the overall gunplay as well.

Inconsistent performance and bugs

Several Battlefield 2042 players have complained about the inconsistencies that are there in the game. Missing hitboxes, inaccurate shooting and lack of features have made the Battlefield 2042 experience far from optimal.

Battlefield Direct Communication @BattlefieldComm We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu



⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side



We're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our sideWe're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server https://t.co/bDDN3DaIME

For a game that is played entirely as a multiplayer, there are several issues with desync and network problems. There have been instances where players saw error codes and the game would crash when players tried to login. DICE has sent patches but many of the Battlefield 2042 players have asked questions about why those problems have been there in the first place.

Conclusion: Is Battlefield 2042 worth it?

Simply put, no. Bugs and glitches are not uncommon and some of the other big releases of 2021 are not free from them either. However, Battlefield 2042's problems are not only restricted to random bugs and glitches. Several decisions that have been incorporated into Battlefield 2042 have been wrong and DICE continues to make poor decisions despite several criticisms.

Few of the shortcomings can be patched, but others are down to the basic designs of Battlefield 2042 itself. It's quite unclear how they can be solved without re-coding the entire game, which certainly won't happen. With other big releases coming up in 2022, investing too much time into Battlefield 2042 will not be worth it.

