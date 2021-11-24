5 best Battlefield 2042 guns for beginners

The latest iteration of the military first-person shooter franchise, Battlefield 2042, was released recently after multiple delays. However, the game’s reception so far has been less than stellar. With bugs, glitches, and a plethora of other issues, Battlefield 2042 isn’t the polished experience it promised to be.

However, with all things said and done, Battlefield 2042 is certainly a fun game. Keeping the amazing Battlefield Portal and its additions aside, the core Battlefield 2042 has a vast collection of versatile weapons. A new player will certainly feel lost, unsure of which weapon to try out first. Let’s take a look at the best Battlefield 2042 guns for beginners.

Battlefield 2042 guns best suitable for Beginners

All weapons in Battlefield 2042 are quite useful, some more than others. It depends on the player’s skill and comfortability. With that being said, the best weapons for beginners are,

M5A3 (Assult Rifle)

PP - 29 (SMG)

LCMG (LMG)

MCS - 880 (Shotgun)

VCAR (Marksman Rifle)

With that being said, let’s take a deeper look at each weapon individually.

1) M5A3

Image by Battlefield 2042

Category: Assault Rifle

Unlock: Level 0

M5A3 is available to all players by default, but that does not mean it’s a weak weapon. Rather it is arguably one of the best Assult Rifles in Battlefield 2042. With a balance between damage, accuracy, range, and handling, it’s the perfect weapon to jump into a match and understand the gunplay without feeling restricted by any lackings.

2) PP - 29

Image by Battlefield 2042

Category: Sub Machine Gun

Unlock: Level 18

PP - 29 is, without question, currently the most broken weapon in Battlefield 2042. With a quick time to kill and almost no recoil, the SMG outshines all other Battlefield 2042 weapons. Pairing the PP - 29 with Champion Muzzle Brake and High-Power ammo makes it a really strong weapon, capable of taking down multiple opponents in quick succession.

3) LCMG

Image by Battlefield 2042

Category: Light Machine Gun

Unlock: Level 3

LCMG is one of the earliest unlockable weapons, but that does not mean it is something to scoff at. With a big magazine and very low recoil, it is capable of taking on, suppressing, and killing fleets of opponents. The only downside of this behemoth is its reduced mobility, which prevents the player from being fast and agile.

4) MCS - 880

Image by Battlefield 2042

Category: Shotgun

Unlock: Level 7

While, at first glance, a shotgun may seem useless in a massive open area map design like that of Battlefield 2042, the truth is that a shotgun is extremely beneficial in certain situations, especially the ones involving a close-quarter confrontation. MCS - 880 is easily one of the best shotguns in Battlefield 2042, and its vast attachment selection makes it a versatile weapon of mass destruction.

5) SVK

Image by Battlefield 2042

Category: Marksman Rifle

Unlock: Level 14

The Marksman Rifle is an extremely useful weapon in Battlefield 2042, and while SVK is not the best Marksman Rifle in-game, it is one of the earliest unlocks and can certainly hold its grounds. Even though the semi-automatic Marksman Rifle has low ammunition, its maximum range of 1500 meters is quite useful in taking out opponents without their knowledge.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar