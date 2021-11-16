In the current state of Battlefield 2042, Marksman Rifles are strong contenders on any map within the game. Due to the size of the maps and the range capability of Marksman Rifles, they make quick work of enemies that are unfortunate enough to end up on the other end of a barrel.

Marksman Rifles fill the role between snipers and assault rifles in Battlefield 2042. They are all semi-automatic rifles that can put an enemy down to 2-3 well-placed shots. On top of the damage from each shot, the bullet velocity is incredibly high and can give snipers a run for their money. Like any other weapons class in Battlefield 2042, one shines brighter than the rest.

SVK is the best Marksman Rifle in Battlefield 2042

There are three different Marksman Rifles in Battlefield 2042 that players can get their hands on. Two, in particular, stand out among nearly every other weapon in the game, and those are the DM7 and the SVK.

While the DM7 is also a fantastic choice and many players will likely see it on their death screen, it takes too many shots to be considered the best Marksman Rifle. SVK holds that honor with a two-shot kill potential nearly anywhere on the map. Bullet velocity is high and there is no damage drop-off to worry about.

SVK can reach a base of 80 damage per shot with hi-power mags, making headshots even deadlier on the weapon. This magazine type is even a base attachment, so players can begin tagging enemies with two-quick shots when they pick up the weapon. The best part of the weapon in Battlefield 2042, however, is the fire rate. Getting both killing shots off with accuracy can happen incredibly fast within the game.

How to unlock the SVK

SVK is the second Marksman Rifle unlocked in Battlefield 2042. The gun is fairly fast to grind for. Players only need to hit level 14 to get the rifle in their hands, but the grind only begins there.

After players have unlocked a weapon in Battlefield 2042, they'll need to level up the gun to get further attachments. Underbarrel attachments and new scopes can further help a Marksman Rifle like the SVK and Battlefield 2042 will get even easier.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen