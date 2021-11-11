How to extract in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone is one of the brand new modes in Battlefield 2042 and for the best rewards, players will need to extract their loot. In Hazard Zone, loot is dictated by how many Data Drives a team is carrying, and they must be safely extracted from the area.

Players who want to make the most of the mode and earn as many Dark Market Credits will need to extract from the Hazard Zone as much as they can. However, the process can't be done at will, and players will have windows to perform it in Battlefield 2042. Those windows are crucial to a successful extraction in the Hazard Zone.

Handling the extraction windows in the Hazard Zone of Battlefield 2042

Hazard Zone is a mode that is meant to run fairly quickly, and though the option is there to stay in the zone longer, extraction is still the main goal. During a given match, players will only have two windows in which they can leave with their life or their loot.

First extraction window

After dropping into Hazard Zone, they will have a few minutes to look for Data Drives. With some loot in hand, the first extraction window will start, and the zone will be marked in a randomized spot on the map. At this time, players will have another few minutes to make their way to the extraction zone.

When they arrive, there will be Occupying Forces that try to stop them. Occupying Forces are AI combatants that make the game more deadly. This AI, along with real players, can make the extraction dangerous. In order to be successful, each individual player needs to be inside the Condor transport. If someone holding the Data Drive dies, then the run will not count.

Second extraction window

Players who decide to skip the first extraction timing will have another window. This window opens up about 11 minutes into the match, or about five minutes beyond the first extraction opportunity.

The same rules apply to extraction during the second window, but players won't have another opportunity later. That means the team needs to get into the Condor or die trying. Keep in mind that death in the Hazard Zone for the whole team means the match is over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When players successfully extract from the Hazard Zone, their weapons are refunded and collected Data Drives provide great rewards in Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Sabine Algur