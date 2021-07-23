Battlefield 2042 Portal, announced at EA Play Live, bridges generation across the franchise

Battlefield 2042 Portal is one of the 3 core modes in the upcoming entry to the franchise.

EA and Dice’s Battlefield is one of the most famous military shooter franchises. Since its inception in early 2000s, the series has visited several war-torn locations, in different time periods.

For the upcoming iteration, the developers are taking the series back to the near-future setting of 2042, where the war has torn the world apart, as survivors are left to take sides.

During EA Play Live, Battlefield officially announced the Battlefield 2042 Portal game mode, developed by Ripple Effect, former Dice LA.

Battlefield 2042 Portal brings content from different generations together

While Battlefield 2042 lacks a single-player game mode, it more than makes up for it by bringing 3 core multiplayer modes. All-out warfare, announced back in June, brings back the traditional mode of conquest and Breakout, and then builds upon it by bringing 128 players multiplayer and weather effects in-game.

While not much is known about the hazard mode yet, Battlefield unveiled the long-rumored Battlefield 2042 Portal game mode.

At launch, Battlefield 2042 brings content from 3 different Battlefield games, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, along with the content in Battlefield 2042, and lets players enjoy.

The content at launch includes:

Classic Maps:

Battle Of The Bulge (Battlefield 1942)

El Alamein (Battlefield 1942)

Arica Harbor (Battlefield: Bad Company 2)

Valparaiso (Battlefield: Bad Company 2)

Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)

Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)

Weapons:

40+ Weapons from the 3 Theaters of War

M1 Garand, Panzerschreck, G3, M416 and more

The entire Battlefield 2042 Arsenal

Vehicles:

40+ Vehicles from the 3 Theaters of War

The Spitfire and B17 Bomber from past games make their return alongside modern hardware like the Quad Bike and Little Bird

The entire Battlefield 2042 vehicle roster

Gadgets:

30+ Gadgets from the 3 Theaters of War

Reconnaissance items such as the MAV and Radio Beacon will be available as gadget selections alongside the Defibrillator and EOD Bot

The entire Battlefield 2042 Gadgets loadout

Armies:

Classic Factions will be making their return in the Battlefield Portal as the player remembers, giving them complete freedom to mix and match between 7 different armies from the Classic titles as well as Battlefield 2042’s Specialists

Armies including 1942’s UK, US, and Germany as well as Bad Company 2’s US and Russia will feature exclusively in Battlefield Portal

Soldiers

The return of Factions to Battlefield Portal, also means that the developers are bringing back soldier archetypes as the player knows them to be within their relevant titles. As an example, Battlefield 3’s Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon roles make their return in Battlefield Portal.

Furthermore, the developers are giving players full access to the tools to customize and tailor their gameplay experiences. While the Battlefield 2042 Portal includes content from 3 different Battlefield games, the developers at Ripple Effect could bring more content from other previous games in the future.

