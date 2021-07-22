Portal Mode for Battlefield 2042 leaked right before EA Play Live

Battlefield 2042 is perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, the last few weeks have seen a lot of movement around the title. However, one of the most bizarre leaks revealed information around the 'Battlefield Portal' just ahead of EA Play Live, which goes live in a couple of hours.

GameRant delved into the leak to provide details to the community. Even though the post no longer exists (GameRant took it down for reasons unknown), a glimpse was enough to get the players' motor running.

The leaks suggest players will dissolve themselves in classic maps and also tinker with them the way they like.

Battlefield Portal detailed



- share & build custom game modes

- browse all these modes in the game

- includes content from 1942, BC2 and BF3, 6 maps with 2 from each game with rebuilt assets

- mix & match elements from different games (!) togetherhttps://t.co/6VyvtXD38R pic.twitter.com/2C5GJjTdCo — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 22, 2021

Ripple Effect Studios general manager Christian Grass, in an interview with GameRant, stated the portal will expose players to content from previous Battlefield titles, including weapons, vehicles, maps and more.

Not only that, players will be able to alter maps from titles including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 to create a world of their own.

The article by GameRant specifically mentioned the ability to put up WWII soldiers from Battlefield 1942 against ruthless fighters from Battlefield 2042.

Sadly, players won't be able to mix armies in the same team and will have to find ways to even out the differences in gadgets. Essentially, the Battlefield Portal will allow players to mix and match elements from different titles in the franchise, as also stated by Tom Henderson (one of the most credible leakers on the internet) on Twitter.

Gamerant has revealed everything on the new #BATTLEFIELD2042 REDACTED mode.https://t.co/x4FHzNQfQh — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 22, 2021

The article also gave an insight into how players can alter the rules and tweak the modes in the game. This can then be shared with the entire community, making it a suitable fit for players who just want to get in on the action.

Yet another Battlefield 2042 leak

Tom Henderson took to Twitter to shed more light on the Battlefield 2042 season that will roll out alongside the title on October 22nd.

According to the post, each season will be free and will bring 2 new maps and 2 new portal maps.

Each #BATTLEFIELD2042 Season;



- 1 Specialist

- 2 New Maps

- 2 Portal Maps

- Hazard Zone Update (Story-driven)

- 6-8 New Weapons (for each mode)

- 2-3 New Vehicles (for each mode)

- 100 Season Tiers — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 22, 2021

Each season of Battlefield 2042 will also feature new weapons and new vehicles for every mode, alongside the Hazard Zone Mode and All Out War mode which have been mentioned on numerous occasions already.

Everything will remain conjectured until the developers shed more light on the same and announce it officially, which could happen in the next few hours.

