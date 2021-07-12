Should Battlefield 2042 have a Battle Royale mode?

Battlefield 2042 already has plenty of potential riding on it, and many fans are curious if the new installment has a Battle Royale mode. Decisions like a BR mode, or even a new campaign, are ones that can make or break the game.

Before Battlefield 2042, the most recent release of a Battlefield game was Battlefield V. The game was fantastic gameplay-wise, but many promotional and content-based decisions went wrong. One of those was the addition of a Battle Royale mode later in the content cycle of the game when BRs were the hot topic.

The Battle Royale for Battlefield V was called Firestorm, and it didn't take long before it was forgotten. It didn't offer anything new against other BR games, and much of the general Battlefield V player base wanted no part in it. DICE missed its audience on both fronts, but it had some potential for gameplay at the very least.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a Battle Royale?

Should Battlefield 2042 have a Battle Royale, and will it have one, are two separate questions. For many Battlefield fans who love the franchise, the simple answer to both will be a refresher. There is a resounding no to both questions.

DICE has seemingly adapted well to what its playerbase looks for in its games and has dropped the pursuit of a Battle Royale mode. The last time they released one, it disrupted the stream of content and is one reason why Battlefield V left such a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Daniel Berlin, the Design Director for Battlefield 2042, commented directly on the idea of a BR himself in an interview with Eurogamer. In his words, the idea will not be making a return to 2042.

"Battle royale is definitely something that is exceptionally popular right now. We don't have any battle royale plan at this point, but we do have other experiences within the game that we can't talk about, which we are super excited for."

Not only is there no BR mode, but the single-player campaign has also been scrapped. On the surface, it sounds like a ton of content is gutted from the game. But in theory, it means far more time and resources devoted to the core game modes that players love about the Battlefield experience.

Battlefield 2042 may very well prove that theory without strings to hold it back.

