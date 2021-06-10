Battlefield 2042 will feature 7 maps and 10 specialists at launch

The latest addition to the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042 was announced along with a teaser trailer.

The Battlefield games, developed by Dice, are the flagship FPS series for EA. After the massive success of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, there has been quite a bit of anticipation around the release of the latest edition, Battlefield 2042.

With the release of the trailer, Dice also revealed that the game will feature 7 maps and 10 specialists at launch. With Battlefield 2042 adapting to the franchise's first live service model, with regular-season and battle passes to complete, more specialists and maps are expected to be added post-launch.

From the deserts of Egypt to the glaciers of Antarctica, the maps of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 will launch with 7 maps, with more expected to be added post-launch. With the introduction of a mode that allows 128 players, the maps have been designed to give each squad a strategic advantage. The maps for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:

Orbital

Kourou, French Guiana

Orbital Map (Image by EA)

It's a race against time and hostile conditions as the players fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch. Players must watch out for both enemy fire and upcoming storms on this dynamic map.

Hourglass

Doha, Qatar

Hourglass Map (Image by EA)

The players must fight in a city lost to the desertification around it. Massive dust and sand storms are constantly rolling in, blotting out natural light as players battle for control of a convoy trapped in the shifting sands.

Kaleidoscope

Songdo, South Korea

Kaleidoscope Map (Image by EA)

In a state-of-the-art metropolis in South Korea, the players will zipline between skyscrapers and fight among the plazas surrounding the city's iconic data center.

Manifest

Brani Island, Singapore

Mainfest Map (Image by EA)

Players need to watch out for tropical tornadoes and navigate through maze-like cargo containers in this key trade location, vital to American supply lines.

Discarded

Alang, India

Discarded Map (Image by EA)

Along a strategic section of India's west coast, colossal ships stranded on the beach are being stripped for parts. The players will fight among the hulls of these behemoths while adapting to deadly storms.

Breakaway

Queen Maud Land, Antarctica

Breakaway Map (Image by EA)

The players need to tread carefully on this dynamic map, where oil extraction has turned the freezing area into a strategic hot spot. Players can take advantage of destructible fuel tanks and silos that create debris fields and permanent fires when destroyed.

Renewal

Eastern Desert, Egypt

Renewal Map (Image by EA)

A giant wall, built to secure rich, man-made agricultural areas, takes center stage on this intense map. Players must prepare for extreme conditions, deploy and secure access points and massive gates on the wall.

The Specialists of Battlefield 2042

With the upcoming Battlefield 2042, there has been a major change to the class system. Rather than the 4 classes, Battlefield 2042 is introducing specialists who will have a specialty and a trait. Battlefield 2042 will launch with 10 specialists, with more expected to join the roster post-launch. 4 specialists have been unveiled.

Webster Mackay

Specialty - Grappling Hook

Trait - Nimble

Maria Falck

Specialty - Syrette Pistol

Trait - Combat Surgeon

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Specialty - SG-36 Sentry System

Trait - Sentry Operator

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele

Specialty - OV-P Recon Drone

Trait - Movement Sensor

