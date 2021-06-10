Battlefield 2042 will feature 7 maps and 10 specialists at launch

The latest addition to the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042 was announced along with a teaser trailer.
The Battlefield games, developed by Dice, are the flagship FPS series for EA. After the massive success of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, there has been quite a bit of anticipation around the release of the latest edition, Battlefield 2042.
With the release of the trailer, Dice also revealed that the game will feature 7 maps and 10 specialists at launch. With Battlefield 2042 adapting to the franchise's first live service model, with regular-season and battle passes to complete, more specialists and maps are expected to be added post-launch.
From the deserts of Egypt to the glaciers of Antarctica, the maps of Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042 will launch with 7 maps, with more expected to be added post-launch. With the introduction of a mode that allows 128 players, the maps have been designed to give each squad a strategic advantage. The maps for Battlefield 2042 are as follows:
Orbital
Kourou, French Guiana
It's a race against time and hostile conditions as the players fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch. Players must watch out for both enemy fire and upcoming storms on this dynamic map.
Hourglass
Doha, Qatar
The players must fight in a city lost to the desertification around it. Massive dust and sand storms are constantly rolling in, blotting out natural light as players battle for control of a convoy trapped in the shifting sands.
Kaleidoscope
Songdo, South Korea
In a state-of-the-art metropolis in South Korea, the players will zipline between skyscrapers and fight among the plazas surrounding the city's iconic data center.
Manifest
Brani Island, Singapore
Players need to watch out for tropical tornadoes and navigate through maze-like cargo containers in this key trade location, vital to American supply lines.
Discarded
Alang, India
Along a strategic section of India's west coast, colossal ships stranded on the beach are being stripped for parts. The players will fight among the hulls of these behemoths while adapting to deadly storms.
Breakaway
Queen Maud Land, Antarctica
The players need to tread carefully on this dynamic map, where oil extraction has turned the freezing area into a strategic hot spot. Players can take advantage of destructible fuel tanks and silos that create debris fields and permanent fires when destroyed.
Renewal
Eastern Desert, Egypt
A giant wall, built to secure rich, man-made agricultural areas, takes center stage on this intense map. Players must prepare for extreme conditions, deploy and secure access points and massive gates on the wall.
The Specialists of Battlefield 2042
With the upcoming Battlefield 2042, there has been a major change to the class system. Rather than the 4 classes, Battlefield 2042 is introducing specialists who will have a specialty and a trait. Battlefield 2042 will launch with 10 specialists, with more expected to join the roster post-launch. 4 specialists have been unveiled.
Webster Mackay
Specialty - Grappling Hook
Trait - Nimble
Maria Falck
Specialty - Syrette Pistol
Trait - Combat Surgeon
Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky
Specialty - SG-36 Sentry System
Trait - Sentry Operator
Wikus “Casper” Van Daele
Specialty - OV-P Recon Drone
Trait - Movement Sensor