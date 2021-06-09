Battlefield 6 Leaks: New maps, wingsuits, and robotic dog and more

Known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson teased players with the next round of images of Battlefield 6's gameplay that highlight the game's features. As players saw earlier in the week, Battlefield seems to be taking place in a near-future setting in the middle of a U.S./Russia conflict.

The leaks given out prior to these build the foundation for Henderson's reveal of the new maps and technology that Battlefield 6 will contain. Additionally, it's been confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be called Battlefield 2042, cementing the futuristic concept.

Battlefield 6 new leaks

As per Tom Henderson's Twitter, these images of Battlefield 6 delve deeper into the gameplay knowledge players already have. Detailed maps and character gadgets can be seen from leaked photos that all point toward the futuristic setting that the game carries.

Battlefield 6 will have 7 maps to play on upon the game's release, all focusing around the U.S./Russia war that supports the story. The idea of a 128+ player map has also been toyed with given the new map sizes.

"USA and Russia stand at the brink of War"#BATTLEFIELD2042 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 9, 2021

One of the images pictures a soldier wearing a wingsuit falling through the air with a tornado behind him. The futuristic setting that Battlefield 6 brings may support advanced technology such as this, among other high-tech gear.

As always with the Battlefield franchise games, vehicles will play a major part in the warfare held between teams. Different types of helicopters, drones, and tanks that players will have access to could take the game to the next level.

"Customize weapons, gadgets and vehicles in-battle to tip the scales in your favor. Summon a robotic dog built for battle, employ a grappling hook or don your very own wingsuit."#BATTLEFIELD2042 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 9, 2021

The gear coming packed into Battlefield 6 brings the deepest customization pool of any of its sister games, opening doors for quick attachment changes and more. Grappling hooks will rest alongside the wingsuit as favored methods of travel throughout the complex maps.

Players will have the option of summoning a robotic combat dog to assist them in battle, aligning with the war set in the future. While it's unclear what exact purpose these metal canine companions could serve, many expect them to add flair to the game.

Image via Dice

Later today, on June 9th, Battlefield 6's official reveal will spread across the web like a wildfire, confirming and/or denying the leaks that have come out already. The excitement surrounding the game is at an all-time high, keeping players eager to explore Dice's new warfare game.

