Battlefield 6: More leaks and information

Images and information about Battlefield 6 have been sprinkled throughout the internet over the past few days, exciting players for the upcoming game. Players haven't received a great deal of leaked content that solidifies some features, but a new series of leaks may blast the door wide open.

Tom Henderson, a well-known Battlefield leaker and information teaser, claimed earlier this week that the images leaked on Reddit were legit. Henderson isn't solely responsible for the latest leaks, but someone on his Discord channel revealed them to the public.

To cover the "Battlefield 2042" leak - During yesterday's screenshot leaks, the user who leaked the images leaked a "Battlefield 2042" image that appears like it could be some official art. The user who leaked all these images was also named 2 0 4 2. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 5, 2021

Battlefield 6's mountain of leaked information

To surprise content creators, there will be a private testing session on June 15th for streamers and testers to try the game. Alpha and Beta testing will open later in June as well, not July as EA Play stated.

The next #Battlefield game will reportedly be called ‘Battlefield 2042’ with a BETA planned this month! #Battlefield2042 | #Battlefield6 pic.twitter.com/Y3z1zsS1En — Battlefield 6 News (@Battlefield6Hub) June 5, 2021

Attachments

Image via Dice

Players can now hold 2 attachments they can interchange with each other instead of only being able to carry one. This allows Battlefield 6 players to swap attachments on the go.

Small magazines can be swapped with drum magazines, red dots can be changed for ACOGs and barrel extensions can also be removed. This system optimizes the player's ability to adapt to any type of fight, allowing for gear changes in an instant.

SQUAD & Heroes mechanics

Image via Dice

Returning from Battlefield 2, Battlefield 6 brings the Heroes function back by labeling the classes as Professionals instead. Squads can have a Professional among them to beef up their strength and add a twist to the gameplay.

Each Professional will have a piece of gear that is unique to them and changes small aspects of the game, coercing players into trying them out. Additionally, squads will have the ability to spawn vehicles like Jeeps and ATVs to travel across the map.

Maps & Gamemodes

Image via Dice

The maps coming with Battlefield 6 will be the largest in the franchise's history, allowing for more strategic and intense gameplay from a distance. Sectors now have points inside them to capture, with 3-4 points needed to control the sector.

Battlefield 6 sectors cannot be taken back after they are captured and are permanently owned by the controlling team. Some sectors stretch as wide as entire maps from earlier Battlefield games and hold strategic sequences.

For instance, the SHELF map, located in Antarctica, holds a large cliff with a sector on top. If captured, players receive downtime and can do whatever they need to to capture the sector at the bottom of the cliff.

Battlefield 6 (2042) focuses its gameplay around a squad-based mentality where players group together and plan strategies out. The larger maps allow for a deeper course of action and adds flexibility for players who want to carefully secure parts of the map.

Two trailers for Battlefield 6 are ready to be released for the public eye. As a final note, crossplay will not be available at launch and will have to come later after the initial release date.

Edited by Gautham Balaji