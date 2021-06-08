Battlefield 6 leaks confirmed by developers

Swedish company Dice plans on releasing Battlefield 6 next month, and a few leaks spilled throughout the web may confirm a few features. Screenshots have revealed the map's location, era of warfare and style of play for players to get a first look.

Battlefield News' Twitter post below shows two images from the gameplay and explains the multiplayer feature. Leaks come from all angles, showcasing Battlefield 6's crisp imagery and futuristic setting.

MORE LEAKED #BATTLEFIELD IMAGES!



This is multiplayer!



[RETWEET BEFORE IT GETS TAKEN DOWN]



— BATTLEFIELD News (@BF2042News) June 4, 2021

Battlefield 6 leaks

Image via Reddit

Battlefield news states that these are screenshots from the pre-alpha gameplay where the game is tested. While there's hardly any concrete proof, the trailers to come may include images like those above.

However, Tom Henderson claims the images leaked are legit and are from gameplay footage of Battlefield 6. Henderson has made a name for himself as being one of the most reliable leakers for the Battlefield franchise.

To cover the "Battlefield 2042" leak - During yesterday's screenshot leaks, the user who leaked the images leaked a "Battlefield 2042" image that appears like it could be some official art. The user who leaked all these images was also named 2 0 4 2. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 5, 2021

The leaks given out seem to portray Battlefield 6 as a semi-futuristic warfare game that uses new technology and weapons. The images and knowledge circulating thus far lead players to believe that Battlefield 6 will represent the next big war.

- Near future setting

- Takes place after Battlefield 4

- The "next world war"

- USA vs Russia

- 128 players

- You're an elite unit hired by these superpowers

- Player classes get unique perks



Etc.



And more :) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 28, 2021

Henderson gives a little more information here by stating that the game revolves around USA/Russia conflict and covers the next world war. With the game taking place after Battlefield 4, the near future setting makes sense and continues the chain of the franchise.

After the initial images were leaked, Dice and the Battlefield Twitter team sent out pieces of a long message to the game's content creators. After being roped together, many think that this message confirms the images as legit leaks and that Dice is playing along to get players excited.

The message, along with the leaked images, show signs of a major conflict brewing later in the future given its hidden transmission date.

With the official reveal coming soon, it's not hard to believe that the leaked information is accurate. More will be sure to follow leading up to Battlefield 6's release, and fans are eagerly awaiting more uncovered content.

