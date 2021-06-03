Battlefield 4 is now free for Prime Gaming users

Electronic Arts has decided to give away Battlefield 4 for free to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers this month.

The giveaway is the latest in a string of promotions for the upcoming Battlefield game. Battlefield V was given away as part of PS Plus for the month of May. Xbox users also enjoyed a Battlefield franchise sale that saw up to 85% discounts on EA's first-person shooter experience.

Amazon Prime Gaming users can claim Battlefield 4 for PC for free till June 20th

Still popular nearly eight years after its release, Battlefield 4 sells for around $20 for the standard edition on digital storefronts and hosts an active and dedicated multiplayer base.

Players who claim the game as part of the Prime Gaming promotion will receive a single game code redeemable on Origin for the Battlefield 4 Standard edition.

Battlefield 4 was the first cross-gen title for the franchise, releasing on the PS3 and the PS4 within a month of each other.

Due to the development challenges of building a cross-platform title, it was speculated that the game was rushed for the PS4's launch. It was released to disastrous results that left multiplayer entirely inaccessible for players. EA issued an apology to gamers for the poor state of the game, calling it "unacceptable."

However, after a couple of patches, the game was up and running and slowly grew in popularity, keeping the franchise alive until Battlefield 1 rolled out two years later.

Players are now eagerly awaiting the next Battlefield reveal, which is set to take place on June 9th. In the meantime, they can get their fix for some Battlefield content with the Prime Gaming giveaway.

