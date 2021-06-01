Battlefield (2021) sets reveal date for June 9th

After months of speculation, a reveal date for the upcoming Battlefield game has been set.

Battlefield is a flagship FPS franchise, developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. Over its last couple of iterations, Battlefield has set itself as a bi-annual franchise. Previously, a new Battlefield game was confirmed for 2021 with very few details.

EA and Dice recently released a short teaser announcing the reveal date of the upcoming Battlefield game.

Reveal date for Battlefield is set on June 9th, 2021

With the upcoming Battlefield rumored to be set in the modern day, the hype has reached the roof. Previously, it was announced that 4 other studios, Criterion games, Dice LA, Electronic Arts Gothenburg, and Industrial Toys, were working alongside Dice on the upcoming Battlefield.

The reveal date and time for the upcoming Battlefield was recently announced. The reveal is set for 7 AM PDT/ 4 PM CEST/ 7 PM IST, on June 9th, 2021. It will be streamed over on the Battlefield YouTube channel

As E3 season is approaching, it is being speculated that after the June 9th initial reveal, further details on the upcoming game will be showcased at EA Play Live on 22nd June, along with several other upcoming EA games.

Can the Battlefield (2021) recapture the magic?

Along with Call of Duty, Battlefield is one of the flagship military first-person shooter games of the modern generation. The series always had strong popularity. The Bad Company sub-series was some of the fan-favorites, and Battlefield 3 (2011) and 4 (2013) still have a dedicated set of player bases to this day.

With 2016’s Battlefied 1, Dice shifted the series setting from modern day to the first world war. The game received massive props for capturing the Battlefied magic in a World War II setting. With 2018’s follow-up Battlefield V, Dice returned to tackle another world war, World War II. Even though BFV received massive props, the hype died down pretty quickly.

With the rumored return to the modern-day setting in the upcoming Battlefield (2021), fans are left wondering if the devs they will be able to recapture the magic of the older Battlefield games.