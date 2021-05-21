Top 5 games that might be revealed at EA Play Live 2021

Electronic Arts recently revealed the dates of EA Play Live, and fans are really excited about the upcoming events.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

EA is one of the largest publishers in the gaming industry and the second-largest gaming company in the Americas and Europe.

Starting from sports, action, adventure, RPG to simulation games EA has a lot of options to choose from.

So, fans can't wait to see the fall lineup and upcoming releases. EA Play Live 2020, which is generally a part of E3, got canceled last year. This year it will be a completely online event, and fans will get to see new EA games through live broadcasts, community content, and more. The EA Play Live 2021 is set to happen on July 22nd, 2021. There are generally more video game events around the same time, and EA is a partner of Summer Game Fest, an event spearheaded by Geoff Keighley, the man behind The Game Award.

EA Play Live is a month late this year. Its usual date is around the E3 showcase in June.

At last year’s EA Play Live, EA released trailers for FIFA 21, Star Wars Squadrons, and Madden 21, alongside previews for a handful of other EA Originals. Fans can’t wait to see what EA is bringing this year for the latest EA Play Live 2021.

5 Probable Game reveals at EA Play Live 2021

#5-Battlefield (2021)

After the successful release of Battlefield 1 (2016) and Battlefield V (2018), fans have been waiting for a new battlefield game for quite a while.

Recently, a lot of screenshots were leaked and it might be from the latest Battlefield game which is under development.

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson also thinks it could be from the new Battlefield game.

here I made them a bit cleaner and sharper. pic.twitter.com/7A1B2LvxAm — Sian (@Sian92984059) May 1, 2021

The new game is likely to be called Battlefield 6, but nothing has been officially confirmed by the company. Another rumor claimed that there might not be a single-player campaign in the upcoming Battlefield game.

Looks like more #BATTLEFIELD screenshots are starting to leak. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 17, 2021

The game will be cross-generational, launching on both the Xbox One/Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S and PS4/PS5. The company might reveal more information regarding the development of the game in EA Play Live 2021.

#4- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) became an overnight sensation among Star Wars fans due to its innovative gameplay with a solid narrative building upon the foundation of the franchise. Fans have been asking for a sequel since then.

Today feels like the right time to ask for a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It is easily the BEST game with the Star Wars brand. Where’s the sequel? #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/ewBignbiUF — James V. Simpson (@jamesvsimpson) May 5, 2021

It is speculated that Ahsoka Tano, a central figure in the hugely popular Clone Wars animated series, could possibly make an appearance in the next game. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and there is little to no information about this particular game.

I am still hopping for a sequel to #StarWars Jedi Fallen Order! They game had an amazing story and world building! #Calkestis https://t.co/nHiygG87R1 — Brian of Earth-16 (@brianofearth16) May 5, 2021

#3-Lost in Random

The official teaser trailer for Lost in Random was released back in 2020.

The game is being developed by Zoink Games, which was also the developer of the first-ever EA Original title, 2018’s Fe.

Based on the teaser trailer suggestion, Lost in Random might be an action-adventure game. It is based on a dark fantasy world where a citizen’s future is determined by the roll of a dice. Players will play a character named Even and will be accompanied by her sidekick dicey who is literally a dice. Together they will break the curse of Random.

There has been no official release date or launch platform announced for Lost In Random. Fans are hoping EA will reveal new information during EA Play Live.

#2-Skate 4

EA officially announced Skate 4 back in 2020 but not much information about the game was given back then. Creative director Cuz Parry and game director Deran Chung confirmed the cult skateboarding game's return at E3 2020.

Cuz Parry stated in the live stream revealed:

" At this point, there's little more than the promise from the creative duo that we've a long way to go, we've been waiting years to make the game at the right time."

The game is likely to be launched on PS5 or Xbox Series X and players are hoping to see more information about the game in the EA Play Live 2021.

#1-Dragon Age 4

Dragon Age is a media franchise centered around a series of fantasy role-playing video games created and developed by BioWare.

The new game Dragon Age 4 has been in various stages of development since 2015 and fans can’t wait to play this game. Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age II, and Dragon Age: Inquisition was a huge hit after it got released and all the games have a huge fanbase. Dragon Age 4 was having some trouble with production and its creative team also got changed. This has been impacting the game in several ways.

The company might shed some light on the development of the game in the upcoming EA Play Live 2021.

New Dragon Age 4 concept art has arrived just in time for the weekend. The latest glimpse at concept art is a proud Grey Warden with a sword raised and his shield held high. The order has gone through the Void and back, especially during the events of Dragon Age Inquisition. pic.twitter.com/auGzESjUBx — Daballoti ❁ (@heydaballoti) May 4, 2021

There could also be other games under development that are yet to be teased by the company. EA Play Live 2021 may have a lot of surprises in store for fans. Only time will tell what the company is cooking this year for EA Play Live.