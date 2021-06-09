Battlefield 2042 Trailer Breakdown: Everything you need to know

Battlefield 2042's official release date was revealed to be on October 22nd, 2021, and it came with a trailer that was packed full of action.

The new installment of the Battlefield franchise will set itself apart as a live service game. It will have 3-month-long seasons with both free and paid battle passes as its monetization model.

Building upon the four quintessential class archetypes of prior Battlefield titles, Battlefield 2042 will have Specialist characters who will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, and will have fully customizable loadouts.

Few more Battlefield 2042 details



- no campaign

- new mode coming, Hazard Mode

- 'a new way to play Battlefield' to be detailed at EA Play in July

- open-beta planned (no details yet)

- the maps will be apparently smaller on last-gen consoles

- enhanced terrain deformation

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want – the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,” said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE.

“All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it’s time to let players jump in. What they’ll find is that we’ve built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they’ll love.”

For the first time in the series, Battlefield 2024 will feature 128 players on a single server. With the cutting edge technology of next-gen consoles and PC, Battlefield 2042 will enhance on its already pioneered destructible environment and multi-layered combat.

Battlefield 2042 Trailer Breakdown

The Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer shows one character in a wingsuit jumping off a helipad following the crash landing of another aircraft.

Battlefield 2042 Wingsuit (Image via Battlefield)

In another slice, a quadruped robot unit was seen bolstering a side in the combat. This could be a Specialist-specific reinforcement companion.

Battlefield 2042 futuristic robot companion (Image via Battlefield)

The next slice shows a typical example of Battlefield’s destructible environment and how it impacts the combat scenario in the game. A part of a steel wall is seen coming off following tank shots.

Wall breaking down in Battlefield 2042 (Image via Battlefield)

The location of the next slice is very reminiscent of the environment of Battlefield 3’s Noshahr Canals. Dog Tags could be seen getting collected following a successful knife kill.

Dog Tag in Battlefield 2042 (Image via Battlefield)

Next on the Siberia-esque map, players can be seen in the Battlefield 2042 trailer in a wide variety of vehicles approaching what is presumably a combat objective.

Players on different vehicles (Image via Battlefield)

The next slice shows a rocket launching while the camera follows a player driving into the complex where a huge battle is taking place between two sides.

Rocket taking off (Image via Battlefield)

The next cut brought forth the map with skyscrapers, where a player flew off a jeep from atop of a tall building’s terrace to bring down a helicopter.

Player jumps off terrace with jeep to bring down helicopter (Image via Battlefield)

In the next slice, a jet pilot ejected from his piloting midair to get out and used a rocket launcher to obliterate an opponent jet in true Battlefield fashion.

Jet pilot jumps off mid-flight from his aircraft to use rocket launcher on enemy jet (Image via Battlefield)

The next and final portion show a strong tornado brewing on an urban map, which held enough strength to dislodge infantry soldiers and small vehicles up from the surface.

Tornado in Battlefield 2042 (Image via Battlefield)

Edited by Nikhil Vinod