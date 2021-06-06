How to watch the Battlefield 6 launch trailer

The teaser trailer for Battlefield 6 was recently released, and fans of the series are gearing up for the official reveal next week.

According to the teaser, the confirmed date of the upcoming launch trailer for Battlefield 6 is June 9, which is Wednesday next week. The trailer will premiere at 7 AM PST, 10 AM EST and 3 PM BST.

It appears that fans can head to YouTube or the official Battlefield Twitch channel to watch the reveal. They can also expect to see Battlefield 6 content uploaded to other social media platforms such as Twitter.

What to expect from Battlefield 6 during the reveal and in 2021

There hasn't been a ton of official information about Battlefield 6 so far. However, there are a few details that can give fans a better idea of what's to come.

The release window for Battlefield 6 appears to be 'Holiday 2021,' or anywhere from October to December this year.

EA and Dice will likely make that window without any delays in the game. An official release date is expected to be announced in the reveal/launch trailer or when EA hosts its own gameplay event in July. Hopefully, far more footage will be shared then too.

Perhaps the biggest bit of information is that Battlefield 6 will either take place in the present or a future conflict. It's been nearly eight years since players had a new present-day Battlefield game. The last game to come out was Battlefield V, which took place in World War 2.

Information from YouTubers also seems to hint at a confirmed setting for the new game, but fans will need to wait to get all the details.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh