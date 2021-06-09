Battlefield 2042, a return to the near future era

EA and Dice recently revealed their upcoming Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042, which will take the series back to the near future era.

Battlefield is one of EA's flagship FPS franchises, helmed by DICE. The latest addition to the franchise was revealed today, with a 5-minute trailer.

The trailer features several instances of near-future-era soldiers facing off across land and sky. From map-altering tornadoes to wingsuits, Battlefield 2042 is bringing several new additions to the franchise.

The game will be released on October 22nd 2021.

128 players, hazard mode, battlepass, and everything about Battlefield 2042

After the World War era of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, the franchise is returning to a near-future setting in 2042. From new game modes to pricing, EA has released new details regarding the upcoming game.

Game Modes

Battlefield 2042 is bringing back the fan-favorite Conquest and Breakthrough mode. Not only that, but for the first time, conquest will support 128 player modes on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. BBbattlefied 2042 is also bringing a new Hazard Zone mode. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 will not feature any Campaigns or Battle Royale modes at launch.

Battlefield 2042 (Image by EA)

Maps

The Battlefield 2042 will feature 7 maps at launch. The maps are:

Orbital - Kourou, French, Guiana

Hourglass - Doha, Qatar

Kaleidoscope - Songdo, South Korea

Manifest - Brani Island, Singapore

Discarded - Alang, India

Breakaway - Queen Maud Land, Antarctica

Renewal: Eastern Desert, Egypt

Battlefield 2042 (Image by EA)

World

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers – and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia drew the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.

In Battlefield 2042, the world features dynamic events and storms that alter the map. There is also a selection of cutting edge arsenals,

Battlefield 2042 (Image by EA)

Editions and Pricing

Battlefield 2042 consists of 3 different editions. Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. The difference between the 3 editions are as follows:

The Game will be available on the following platform at the following prices (INR):

Origin (PC)

Standard Edition ₹3,499.00

Gold Edition ₹5,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹6,999.00

Steam (PC)

Standard Edition ₹3,499.00

Gold Edition ₹5,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹6,999.00

Epic (PC)

Standard Edition ₹3,499.00

Gold Edition ₹5,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹6,999.00

Battlefield 2042 (Image by EA)

Xbox One

Standard Edition ₹3,999.00

Gold Edition ₹6,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹8,499.00

Xbox Series X|S

Standard Edition ₹3,999.00

Gold Edition ₹6,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹8,499.00

PlayStation 4

Standard Edition ₹3,999.00

Gold Edition ₹6,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹8,499.00

PlayStation 5

Standard Edition ₹3,999.00

Gold Edition ₹6,499.00

Ultimate Edition ₹8,499.00

It is to be noted that the console standard editions are not cross-gen compatible.

More details on Battlefield 2042 will be revealed on June 13th, with an open beta coming soon.

Edited by Gautham Balaji